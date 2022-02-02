Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is selling refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets for $40 and up and refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus tablets for $50 and up. Those are pretty good prices for either model, but the Plus model has 50% more RAM and support for wireless charging. You can find more details in Liliputing’s Fire Tablet spec comparison.

Meanwhile, Lenovo’s offering hard-to-beat pricing on a ThinkBook 13s laptop with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor. You can pick one up from the company’s eBay store for just $650 (which is $220 less than the same laptop costs if you buy it from Lenovo.com).

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Smart Displays

Storage

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.