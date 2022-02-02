Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is selling refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets for $40 and up and refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus tablets for $50 and up. Those are pretty good prices for either model, but the Plus model has 50% more RAM and support for wireless charging. You can find more details in Liliputing’s Fire Tablet spec comparison.
Meanwhile, Lenovo’s offering hard-to-beat pricing on a ThinkBook 13s laptop with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor. You can pick one up from the company’s eBay store for just $650 (which is $220 less than the same laptop costs if you buy it from Lenovo.com).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus 14″ Windows laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 5 5600U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $700 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $730 – Lenovo
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600U/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $830 – Woot
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $900 – HP
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14p w/Ryzen 6 5600H/16GB/512GB for $935 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $968 – Lenovo
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Dell
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $40 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD Plus for $50 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $510 and up – Samsung
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
Smart Displays
- Facebook Portal 10″ smart display for $79 – Amazon
- Save $50 when you buy any 2 Portal products – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) 10″ smart display for $130 – Woot
Storage
- Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 64GB USB flash drive (5-pack) for $25 – B&H
- WD EasyStore 16TB external desktop HDD for $280 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD for $85 – Best Buy
Other
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $195 – Amazon (or 2-pack for $139)
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle