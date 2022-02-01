Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay is running a Valentine’s Day sale that lets you save 15% on hundreds of different products. The only caveats are that you need to spend at least $25 and savings top out at $500. You can save money on everything from shoes to power tools, and there are a lot of good deals on wireless audio products. The sale runs through February 7, 2022.

eBay

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media streamers

Wireless headphones

Wireless earbuds

PC Games

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.