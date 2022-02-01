Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is running a Valentine’s Day sale that lets you save 15% on hundreds of different products. The only caveats are that you need to spend at least $25 and savings top out at $500. You can save money on everything from shoes to power tools, and there are a lot of good deals on wireless audio products. The sale runs through February 7, 2022.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media streamers
- Onn UHD Android TV streaming device for $20 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $69 – Walmart
Wireless headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $279 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $255 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: VDAY15OFF)
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $85 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: VDAY15OFF)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $68 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: VDAY15OFF)
- Anker Soundcore Q20 Hybrid wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $43 – Amazon
Wireless earbuds
- Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $213 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: VDAY15OFF)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds w/2-year warranty for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Woot
PC Games
- Stellaris PC Game free for Prime members – Amazon / GOG
- More free games for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% on select purchases of $25 or more – eBay (coupon: VDAY15OFF for up to $500 off)
- TP-Link & Netgear WiFi router sale – Woot
- Rockpals 505 W / 500W output portable power station for $320 – Woot
- Anker PowerPort nano 20W USB-C charger for $14 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: VDAY15OFF / or $26 for charger + 6 foot cable)
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $24 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: VDAY15OFF)