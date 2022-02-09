The new CTL Chromebook PX14-E is a $299 Chrome OS laptop with a 14 inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor based on Jasper Lake architecture, 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

But if you’ve got a slightly larger budget, the $369 CTL Chromebook PX14-EX offers a lot more bang for a few more bucks thanks to a faster processor, more memory and storage, and a higher-resolution display.

Both models are 3.64 pound laptops with 14 inch displays, Intel AX201 wireless cards with support for WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2, and both feature two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a headset jack, an HD webcam, built-in mic and stereo 2-W speakers.

But while the $299 model has a 1366 x 768 pixel display, a dual-core processor, and 4GB/64GB of storage and memory, the $369 version has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Both laptops measure 12.9″ x 9″ x 0.74″. Both are guaranteed to receive Chrome OS updates until at least June, 2029. And both are designed for the education market and are designed to be serviceable by qualified professionals on-site with replacement parts that are available from CTL.

The CTL Chromebook PX14-E/EX are available for pre-order now from the CTL website, but they’re not expected to begin shipping until early April.