Chinese PC maker Chuwi has a history of offering small, affordable computers including laptops, tablets, and compact desktop PCs. Some keep the price low by tapping entry-level processors like Intel’s Atom-based Celeron and Pentium Silver chips. Others tap processors that are a few generations old instead.

The Chuwi LarkBox X takes the latter approach. It’s a 5″ x 5″ x 1.9″ desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor. The LarkBox X is available from Amazon for $399 when you clip the on-page coupon.

For that price you get a small desktop computer with 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD, both of which are user upgradeable.

Ports include:

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C (w/[email protected] video output)

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])

1 x DisplayPort ([email protected])

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

Chuwi says the system can support up to three displays at once and the system also comes with a wireless card that supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

While the Ryzen 7 3700U processor is a few years old at this point, having been released in early 2019, it’s faster than a cheaper Intel Atom-based chip like the current-gen Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and offers better multi-core performance than an Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake processor (although Intel’s Core i3 chip comes out on top in single-core tests. So there are probably worse options for folks looking for a small, cheap laptop that can function as a 4K media streamer or home media server, among other things.

Chuwi’s marketing materials brand the LarkBox X as a gaming PC, which seems a little ambitious though. With a laptop-class 14nm processor featuring Zen+ CPU cores Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics, and no option for a discrete GPU, the computer is probably only suited for game streaming or for playing older or less graphically-intense PC games.

via AndroidTVBox