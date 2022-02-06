Chinese PC maker Chuwi has a history of offering small, affordable computers including laptops, tablets, and compact desktop PCs. Some keep the price low by tapping entry-level processors like Intel’s Atom-based Celeron and Pentium Silver chips. Others tap processors that are a few generations old instead.

The Chuwi LarkBox X takes the latter approach. It’s a 5″ x 5″ x 1.9″ desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor. The LarkBox X is available from Amazon for $399 when you clip the on-page coupon.

For that price you get a small desktop computer with 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD, both of which are user upgradeable.

Ports include:

Chuwi says the system can support up to three displays at once and the system also comes with a wireless card that supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

While the Ryzen 7 3700U processor is a few years old at this point, having been released in early 2019, it’s faster than a cheaper Intel Atom-based chip like the current-gen Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and offers better multi-core performance than an Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake processor (although Intel’s Core i3 chip comes out on top in single-core tests. So there are probably worse options for folks looking for a small, cheap laptop that can function as a 4K media streamer or home media server, among other things.

Chuwi’s marketing materials brand the LarkBox X as a gaming PC, which seems a little ambitious though. With a laptop-class 14nm processor featuring Zen+ CPU cores Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics, and no option for a discrete GPU, the computer is probably only suited for game streaming or for playing older or less graphically-intense PC games.

via AndroidTVBox

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.