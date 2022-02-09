The Chuwi Hi10 Go is one of the first tablets featuring a low-power Intel Jasper Lake processor, which Intel says should deliver up to a 35-percent performance boost over the previous-gen chips based on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh technology.

First unveiled last March as a 10.1 inch full HD tablet with an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, the Chuwi Hi10 Go is now available from AliExpress for $300 and up — except now it has a Celeron N5100 quad-core processor instead.

Chuwi’s tablet has a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with support for up to 400-nits of brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and an 81% screen-to-body ratio. There’s also optional support for a keyboard cover and digital pen with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. But those accessories aren’t included in the $300 starting price.

It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the tablet’s Celeron N5100 processor is a 10nm chip with a 6 watt TDP and a base frequency of 1.1 GHz but support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz. There’s no support for hyperthreading though, so it’s a 4-core, 4-thread processor.

The chip features Intel UHD integrated graphics 24 execution units and a 350 MHz base frequency with support for burst speeds up to 800 MHz.

Chuwi’s tablet has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, a micro HDMI 1.4 port, and a microSD card reader as well as a set of 5 pogo pins on the bottom for use with the optional keyboard cover.

There’s a 5MP rear camera and a 1MP front-facing camera, and the Hi10 Go has an aluminum body that weighs about 1.3 pounds (600 grams) and measures about 0.33 inches (8.5mm) thick.

While it’s nice to see a tablet in this price range with features like pen support, an FHD+ display and Intel’s latest low-power processors, this is still very much a budget device and it shows in a few areas.

For example, the 128GB of storage? That’s thanks to an eMMC 5.1 module, which means the storage is slower than the UFS storage found on many modern smartphones or SATA or NVMe solid state drives used in pricier tablets and laptops.

Chuwi is also only promising up to 6 hours of battery life from the tablet’s 22.42 Wh battery, although Hi10 Go does support 24 watt fast charging, so it shouldn’t take too long to top up the battery when it is time to recharge.

And the tablet’s wireless capabilities top out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

This article was originally published July 6, 2021 and most recently updated February 9, 2022 to reflect that Chuwi has upgraded the tablet’s processor from an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core chip to a Celeron N5100 quad-core processor.

