The Black Shark 4 Pro is a gaming phone with a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 720 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Launched in China last year, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Now Black Shark is taking the phone global: It’s available in select countries in North America, Europe, and the Middle East with prices starting at $579 / €579 / £489.

That starting price will get you a phone with 8GB of LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, or you can pay an extra $100/ €100 / £80 for a model with 50% more RAM and double the storage space.

While the phone’s Snapdragon 888 processor might not deliver quite the same level of performance as the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that powers some other gaming phones, the phone does have a few things going for it including support for 120 watt fast charging, which Black Shark says can fully charge the phone’s 4500 mAh battery in just 15 minutes, or take it from 0 to 50% in as little as 5 minutes.

The phone also has a liquid cooling system, magnetic trigger buttons, USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jacks, stereo speakers, and a fingerprint sensor.

The Black Shark 4 Pro has a 20MP front-facing camera and three rear cameras including a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 5MP macro camera. And the phone supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G cellular networks with dual SIM support.