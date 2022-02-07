The Beelink GTR4 is a compact desktop computer powered by a 35-watt AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics. It supports up to three displays, has a built-in fingerprint reader and microphone and the GTR4 supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0.

First announced in November, the computer went up for pre-order late last year through a crowdfunding campaign. But now you can buy it from retailers: the Beelink GTR4 is available from Banggood for $800.

For that price you get a 6.6″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″ computer with a Ryzen 4900H chip, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 500GB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD.

The computer also has a 2.5 inch bay for an optional hard drive or SSD and two SODIMM slots for memory, which means users can upgrade the system with as much as 64GB of total memory.

Ports include:

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB Type-C (with data and video support)

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

The computer ships with Windows 11 software and comes with a 90 watt power adapter, an HDMI cable, and a VESA mount bracket that you can use to attach the computer to a wall, the back of a display, or a desk.

One thing to keep in mind before ordering a Beelink GTR4 from Banggood though, is that Beelink is a relatively small company from China that offers limited support for products sold and shipped internationally, and Banggood is an online store that specializes in offering that sort of item… and also provides customer support that could be described as limited, at best.

Other Beelink products have found their way to more mainstream Western stores like Amazon and Newegg, but the GTR4 is not yet available from those stores.

Beelink also introduced the Beelink GTR5 in November, with a newer, more powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. But that model does not yet seem to be available for purchase through retail channels.

via AndroidPC.es