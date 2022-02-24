The AYA Neo Next is a handheld gaming computer with a 7 inch touchscreen display, built-in game controllers, and support for up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor and ships with Windows 11 software.

First announced in early January, the AYA Neo Next is now available for pre-order worldwide through an Indiegogo campaign, with units expected to begin shipping to backers in mid-April. With prices starting at $1263 during crowdfunding, the AYA Neo Next isn’t exactly cheap. But it may be one of the most powerful handheld gaming computers to date… at least by some standards.

It’s the first with support for up to 32GB of RAM, for example. It’s one of the few with support for up to 2TB of storage. And it’s the first with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, which should deliver stronger CPU performance than the custom AMD chip powering Valve’s Steam Deck handheld.

But the Steam Deck’s AMD RDNA 2 GPU should deliver stronger graphics performance than the previous-gen AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics in the AYA Neo Next, which makes AYA’s high price tag a little harder to swallow – the Steam Deck sells for as little as $399, after all, with even the highest-spec models priced at about half as much as an AYA device.

There’s also the high price of shipping to consider – AYA will ship the Neo Next straight from China, and the company says its own shipping costs are high, which explains why it costs as much as $70 to have one shipped to the US.

That said, early reviews of the AYA Neo Next from YouTubers suggest it’s got a great design and good performance. It’s smaller than a Steam Deck. And since it ship with Windows rather than Linux, it will support more games out of the box.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the AYA Neo Next and AYA Neo Next Pro which can be reserved through Indiegogo:

AYA Neo Next AYA Neo Next Pro Display 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD

5-point capacitive touch 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD

5-point capacitive touch CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

2 GHz base / 4.5 GHz max AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

2 GHz base / 4.5 GHz max Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 8 AMD Radeon Vega 8 RAM 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 32GB LPDDR4x-4266 Storage 1TB or 2TTB PCIe NVMe

M.2 2280 2TB PCIe NVMe

M.2 2280 Controls Hall Effect Sensor

Joysticks

Linear triggers

Gaming & Windows buttons Hall Effect Sensor

Joysticks

Linear triggers

Gaming & Windows buttons Battery 47 Wh 47 Wh Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Ports 2 x USB Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio Colors Pastel Blue

Bright White

Midnight Blue

Jet Black Space Silver

Pastel Blue

Bright White

Midnight Blue

Jet Black Dimensions 267 x 112 x 30mm

10.5″ x 4.4″ x 1.2″ 267 x 112 x 30mm

10.5″ x 4.4″ x 1.2″ Weight 720 grams

1.59 pounds 720 grams

1.59 pounds Crowdfunding / retail price 1TB for $1263 / $1335

2TB for $1315 / $1435 $1465 / $1535

For a breakdown of how those specs compare to other handheld gaming including the Steam Deck, the original AYA Neo (with a Ryzen 4000U series processor), and several other models from One Netbook and GPD, make sure to check out our Handheld Gaming PC comparison.