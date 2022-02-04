The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is a 2.6 pound Windows tablet with a 13.4 inch display, a built-in kickstand, and support for a detachable keyboard. While those specs might make the tablet sound like an Asus-made alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pro, the specs tell a different story: the ROG Flow X13 is designed first and foremost for gamers.

Under the hood it has an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It’s also compatible with the Asus XG Mobile external graphics dock if you need more horsepower. First introduced during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Asus ROG Flow X13 is now available for pre-order in select countries including Canada and the UK.

Best Buy Canada is taking pre-orders for $2500, which gets you a model with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 120 Hz, 1920 x 1200 pixel display. Customers in the United States will be able to purchase a model with the same specs for $1900 eventually, but it’s currently listed as “coming soon” on the Best Buy US website and isn’t yet available for pre-order.

Meanwhile customers in the UK can pre-order a model with a 3840 x 2400 pixel, 60 Hz display for £2,998 ($4000).

According to the Asus website, there may also be lower-priced models with Intel Core i7-12700H or Core i5-12500H processors in the future (the Core i5 model also lacks NVIDIA graphics, which means it’ll likely offer longer battery life when used as a standalone tablet, but gamers may want to invest in the external graphics dock).

Common features across all models include LPDDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 M.2 2230 SSDs, backlit detachable keyboards with RGB lighting, fingerprint readers, 8MP cameras, stereo speakers, 3 microphones, support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 56 Wh batteries and 100W USB-C power adapters.

The tablets have Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 2.0 Type-A, 3.5mm audio, and microSD card reader ports plus a ROG XG Mobile Interface for the optional graphics dock.

The Asus ROG Flow X13 measures 11.9″ x 8″ x 0.5″ and while models with NVIDIA graphics weight 2.6 pounds, the Core i5 configuration with only Intel Iris Xe graphics weighs a little under 2.5 pounds.

While the tablet hasn’t begun shipping yet, Russian website mobiletelefon published a hand-on video that provides a pretty good idea of what to expect in terms of real-world usage.

via /r/FlowZ13