The Alienware x14 is a gaming laptop with a 14 inch full HD 144 Hz display, a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics. But what sets the Alienware x14 apart from most laptops in its category is its compact design: thee notebook measures just 14.5mm (0.57 inches) thick and weighs just 1.84 kg (4.06 pounds).

First introduced during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Alienware x14 is available starting today for $1650 and up.

Alienware says the x14 is the thinnest gaming laptop to date, and the slim Z-height certainly gives the notebook a striking appearance. But honestly the relatively lightweight design (by gaming notebook standards, anyway), probably goes further toward making this a gaming notebook that will feel easy to tote from place to place.

The laptop is available with Intel Core i7-12700H and Core i7-12900H processor options and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with up to 85 watts of maximum graphics power. It’d probably be tough to pack a higher-power GPU into the notebook’s slim body.

Other features include support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory (all of which is soldered and not user upgradeable), up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage (which is user upgradeable), an 80 Wh battery, a 720p webcam with Windows Hello-compatible face recognition, and a backlit keyboard with single-zone RGB lighting. The laptop comes with a 130W USB Type-C power adapter.

The Alienware x14’s body is made from CNC aluminum and magnesium alloy parts and the notebook’s 1920 x 1080 pixel display has a 7ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync support, up to 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision certification.

Under the hood there are dual cooling fans, and models with RTX 3060 graphics will also have vapor chamber cooling.

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

And the laptop is available with a choice of Intel AX211 or Killer AX1690i wireless cards with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.