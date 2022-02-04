Over the past few years we’ve seen a growing number of PC makers tap AMD’s Ryzen U-series laptop-class processors for use in min-desktops like the Asus PN51 and Gigabyte BRIX S. One thing they tend to have in common? Active cooling.

But case maker Akasa has just introduced two new fanless PC cases that you can use to transform an Asus PN50/51 or Gigabyte BRIX mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 4000U or Ryzen 5000U chips into compact, fanless PCs. The Akasa Turing ABX and Akasa Newton A50 should both be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Akasa Turing ABX for Gigabyte BRIX systems with Ryzen 4000U processors

This chassis measures 9.8″ x 4.7″ x 3.7″ and will double the size a Gigabyte BRIX mini PC, but with a volume of 2.9 liters, it’s still reasonably small by desktop computer standards and it can passively dissipate heat from a mini PC with up to a 25-watt AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor.

There are cut-outs for all of the computer’s ports, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD, and holes for optional antennas.

Made of aluminum and incorporating cooling fins, there’s also a heat sink that can be placed atop an M.2 SSD for additional cooling.

The Turing ABX case can be positioned either vertically or horizontally.

Akasa Newton A50 for Asus PN50 and PN51 systems with Ryzen 400U or 5000U processors

Measuring 6.7″ x 4.5″ x 2.7″, this 1.3L fanless chassis isn’t much larger than a standard Asus PN5x series mini PC and supports systems with up to a 25-watt AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor.

Designed for horizontal use, the aluminum chassis has cut-outs for all of the computer’s ports and comes with an M.2 SSD heat sink and thermal compounds and pads to help dissipate heat without the use of a fan.

Just keep in mind that Akasa is selling both the Turing ABX and Newton A50 as cases rather than complete PCs. In order to use either chassis, you will need to buy your own mini PC and perform a bit of surgery by opening up the original case and transplanting the innards to one of Akasa’s cases.

via FanlessTech