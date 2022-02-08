The Acer Revo Box RN96 is small desktop computer that measures about 1.3 inches thick and weighs less than 2 pounds. Powered by an Tiger Lake-U processor with support for up to 32GB of RAM, it’s basically a little desktop with the beating heart of a laptop, which should be good enough for most basic computing tasks.

The only catch? The Revo Box RN96 is only available in select markets including the UK, Japan, and Germany. It does not yet appear to be available in the US.

Acer’s latest little computer measures 181 x 178 x 33.5mm (7.1″ x 7.1″ x 1.3″) and weighs about 900 grams (2 pounds). It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and features a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1-2 x DisplayPort

1 x 3.5mm audio jacks

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x DC power input

There do appear to be some regional variation in the port arrangement – in Germany there are separate mic and headphone jacks on the front of the system and a blue USB port, for example, while the Acer Revo Box RN96 models sold in Japan and the UK have just one audio jack on the front, along with a red USB port and a different looking power button.

Under the hood of each model there’s an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe NVMe SSD, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or solid state storage, and two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory.

In markets where the Revo Box RN96 is available, Acer offers models with Intel Core i3-1115G4 or Core i5-1135G7 processor options and most of those systems come pre-configured with either 8GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of solid state storage.

via PC Watch