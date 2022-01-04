Zotac’s latest ZBOX Magnus EN series mini PC with discrete graphics is an 8.3″ x 8″ x 2.5″ computer that houses an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics with 16GB of GDDDR6 memory and up to 150W of power.

The new ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus EN1713080C will be available either as a barebones computer for folks that want to add their own memory, storage, and operating system or as a complete system that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

While it’s a little disappointing that the new system doesn’t feature one of the recently announced 12th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 processors, the Core i7-11800H chip is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with support for speeds up to 4.6 GHz, and the RTX 3080 is NVIDIA’s most powerful laptop graphics solution… at least until next month and the computer can drive up to four displays.

The XBOX Magnus EN1713080C has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, two PCIe x4 slots for SSDs, and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

5 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

1 SD card reader

Customers who opt for the Windows 11 configuration will get a system with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB hard drive, and Windows Home 11 software, but all of those features are user upgradeable.

Zotac hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.