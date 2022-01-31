The Zotac ZBOX CI331 nano is a small fanless desktop PC with a low-power Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor based on Jasper Lake architecture. The little computer offers silent operation and support for up to three displays, making it an option for home theater, digital signage or kiosk, or entry-level home or business computing.

First unveiled last summer, the ZBOX CI331 nano is now available from Amazon, B&H, and the Zotac Store for $260.

That’s the price for a barebones model, so you’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system. The ZBOX CI331 nano supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and has a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD (but now support for PCIe NVMe storage).

The computer has dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, and a set of I/O ports that includes:

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (front)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A (front)

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A (rear)

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear)

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

1 x HDMI 2.0b (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)

1 x DisplayPort 1.2 (4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)

1 x VGA (1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz)

While the computer’s 1.1 GHz – 2.8 GHz quad-core processor with 350 MHz – 800 MHz Intel UHD graphics probably won’t be much use for hardcore gaming, it should be good enough to play video or display other content across up to three displays at once. And thanks to a passive cooling system that includes a heat sink and well-ventilated chassis, the system shouldn’t make any noise during operation (unless you equip it with a noisy hard drive rather than a solid state drive with no moving parts).

The ZBOX CI331 nano is also a fairly energy efficient device – it comes with a 40W power adapter. The computer about 5.3″ x 5″ x 2.2″ and comes with a VESA mount kit that you can use to attach the mini PC to the back of a display or to a wall mount or other location.

