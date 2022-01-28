The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is a media streamer that plugs into the HDMI port of a TV allowing you to stream content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other sources using Google’s Android TV software.

Officially announced in December, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is now available globally for $58 when you order from AliExpress.

Note that this model ships with a European charger, but you should be able to plug the included micro USB to USB-A cable into most USB power adapters.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K ships with an Android 11-based operating system and features support for Android TV features including Google Assistant, voice controls, and Chromecast capabilities (allowing you to find music or videos on your phone and then send them to your TV via the stick).

With 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and support for 4K video at 60 Hz and Bluetooth 5.0, the new model is a step up over the older 1080p version which sells for $40 and runs Android 9, has 1GB of RAM, and supports Bluetooth 4.2.

That said, there’s no shortage of inexpensive 4K-ready media streamers these days, and the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will have to compete with the Chromecast with Google TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, Roku Express 4K+, and Onn UHD Streaming Device, all of which have list prices of $55 or less.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Xiaomi’s new 4K media streamer:

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K specs
ProcessorAmlogic S950Y4
4 x ARM Cortex-A35
GraphicsMali-G1 MP2
RAM2GB
Storage8GB
WirelessWiFi (dual-band)
Bluetooth 5.0
PortsHDMI connector
micro USB 2.0
Video decodingAV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1
Audio decodingDTS HD, Dolby Atmos
Remote controlBluetooth
Google Assistant button
Netflix & Amazon Prime Video buttons
Dimensions106.8 x 29.4 x 15.4mm
4.2″ x 1.2″ x 0.6″
Weight42.8 grams
1.5 ounces
Price$58

via AndroidPC.es

