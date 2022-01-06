This week AMD launched its Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” line of mobile processors featuring eight new Ryzen 6000H series chips for higher-performance computers and two new Ryzen 6000U series chips for more energy-efficient notebooks.

But the company also introduced three new mobile chips that are part of the Ryzen 5000U family. And they’re… not really all that different from the chips AMD has been making since last year.

The new Ryzen 5000U chips do have a new codename: “Barcelo”. Last year’s models were “Cezanne.” So what’s the difference?

Not much. Both sets of processors are 7nm chips featuring AMD Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics. But AMD has made some small changes to CPU and graphics frequencies.

In a nutshell, the new chips tend to have slightly higher CPU speeds, but slightly lower GPU speeds:

Name Cores / Threads Base freq Boost Freq L2 + L3 Cache GPU cores GPU freq TDP Launch Ryzen 7 5825U 8 / 16 2 GHz 4.5 GHz 20MB 8 1.8 GHz 15W 2022 Ryzen 7 5800U 8 / 16 1.9 GHz 4.4 GHz 20MB 8 2 GHz 15W 2021 Ryzen 5 5625U 6 / 12 2.3 GHz 4.3 GHz 19MB 7 1.6 GHz 15W 2022 Ryzen 5 5600U 6 /12 2.3 GHz 4.2 GHz 19MB 7 1.8 GHz 15W 2021 Ryzen 3 5425U 4 / 8 2.7 GHz 4.1 GHz 10MB 6 1.5 GHz 15W 2022 Ryzen 3 5400U 4 / 8 2.6 GHz 4 GHz 10MB 5 1.6 GHz 15W 2021

What these chips don’t bring to the table are some of the key features of the new Ryzen 6000 series including:

6nm node

Zen 3+ architecture

RDNA 2 graphics

Microsoft Pluton security processor

PCIe Gen 4

DDR5 & LPDDR5 memory

So if you want or need some of those features, you should make sure to keep an eye out for laptops or mini desktops with Ryzen 6000 series processors. Because even though the Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 3 5425U are new chips for 2022, they’re based on the same architecture as AMD’s 2021 laptop chips, which means they’re limited to PCIe 3 and DDR4 or LPDDR4, among other things.

via AnandTech