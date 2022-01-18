The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a tiny, versatile little computer board capable of running much of the same software that its slightly bigger siblings thanks to its quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor. But the $15 computer board isn’t much use without additional hardware like a keyboard and display.

An upcoming crowdfunding campaign will give you both of those things in a compact package that’s small enough to fit in your pocket, turning the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W into a pocket computer or game console that you can use anywhere.

Developer Sulfuroid has created a custom printed circuit board with built-in switches that can be used as a QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing, plus a set of extra keys that act as game controllers. And at the top of the board there’s room for a 2.7 inch, 400 x 240 pixel LCD display.

Sulfuroid has been sharing pictures and short videos on Twitter showing prototypes in action as well as details about the hardware (including the display and possible add-ons like a long-range radio).

According to Sulfuroid, the goal is to launch a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign soon for the “super miniaturized Raspberry Pi” that may be called the Sharpikeebo. It’s unclear when the campaign will go live, when the kits would ship to backers, how much they’ll cost, or what exactly will be included – in similar crowdfunding campaigns, we’ve seen that sometimes backers may need to supply their own Raspberry Pi, display, or other gear.

That said, it looks like a project worth keeping an eye on… albeit one that feels a little familiar – the PCB and keyboard remind me the SnapOnAir Raspberry PI Zero PCB that’s been available since early 2019.

via Tom’s Hardware

