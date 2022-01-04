The new Razer Blade 14 is a gaming laptop that stuffs a lot of horsepower into a compact chassis. The notebook measures just 12.59″ x 8.66″ x 0.66″ and weighs just 3.92 pounds, but it houses an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX octa-core processor, 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

The Razer Blade 14 (2022) will be available in the first quarter of the year with prices starting at $2000.

For that price you’ll get a model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM.

But Razer will also offer higher-priced models with up to a 2560 x 1440 pixel, 165 Hz display and up to RTX 3080 Ti graphics with 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 RAM.

Each model has slim bezels around the display (4.7mm), matte screens, and support for AMD FreeSync.

The laptops feature backlit keyboards with per-key RGB lighting and support for Razer’s Chroma lighting effects. Razer says the keycaps on this year’s model are also larger than the previous-gen, with no more half-sized Shift keys, for example. The notebook also has a glass-covered Precision touchpad.

Razer has updated the camera to a 1080p camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition, and the laptops has stereo speakers and support for THX Spatial Audio.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Deilvery support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1 x power port (320W)



Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and the Razer Blade 14 (2022) is powered by a 61.6Whr battery and comes with a 230W power supply.

If you’re hoping to perform any upgrades, Razer notes that the SSD is user replaceable, but the 16GB of RAM is soldered to the motherboard.