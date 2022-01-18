Half a year after launching the Chuwi HiPad Pro 10.8 inch Android tablet for $300, Chinese device maker Chuwi is back with a new model sporting better specs.

The new Chuwi HiPad Pro for 2022 is still an Android tablet with 4G LTE and support for optional keyboard and pen accessories. But the new model has a faster processor and higher-resolution display, while maintaining the same compact design and $300 price tag.

Chuwi has swapped out last year’s Snapdragon 662 processor for a MediaTek Helio G95 chip that the company says should bring improved performance, particularly for gaming and graphics.

The new model also has a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, up from last year’s FHD+ screen, with the updated HiPad Pro packing 288 pixels per inch and featuring 97% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Other features remain largely the same, including 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, a microSD card reader and a USB 3.0 Type-C port.

The tablet supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 as well as 4G LTE bands B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/17/B20/B38/B40.

Other features include a 7,000 mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera (in a hole-punch cut-out in the display), and quad speakers. The Chuwi HiPad Pro ships with Android 11 software and the tablet measures about 0.3 inches thick and weighs about one pound.

Optional accessories include a Bluetooth keyboard case and a Chuwi H6 stylus which is a digital pen that uses Wacom technology and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Chuwi HiPad Pro (2022) is available from AliExpress for $300. Just keep in mind that like many direct-from-China devices, the tablet will come with limited, if any, support for customers in other countries. The company does promise support for Google’s Widevine L1 RM though, which means that you should at least be able to stream content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other services.