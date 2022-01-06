A year after introducing the first Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 convertible laptops, Asus is back for round two with a new model sporting a larger 16 inch display and a more powerful processor.

The Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601) is coming soon with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with vPro, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The new Chromebook features a full HD pixel touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 87% screen-to-body ratio, a 360-degree Asus ErgoLift hinge that lets you fold the screen back for use in tablet mode, and which allows the back of the laptop lid to extend down below the keyboard in laptop mode, giving the keys a bit of a tilt.

Asus equips the Chromebook with four Harman Kardon-certified speakers, and the notebook has a set of ports that includes:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop has a spill-resistant backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel and a numeric keypad on the right side, and a large touchpad that measures 5.84 inches diagonally.

Other features include a MIL-STD 810H tested chassis and support for WiFi 6E wireless connectivity. The Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601) also has a full HD webcam with a privacy shutter that covers it when you’re not using it.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.