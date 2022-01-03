The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is a thin and light convertible laptop with a 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel touchscreen display featuring a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, the 2.84 pound Chromebook is also powered by a previously unannounced MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor. The notebook will be available in the second quarter of 2022 with prices starting at $600.

Acer says the new Chromebook Spin 513 has 18 percent more vertical screen space than last year’s model, which featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

While there aren’t many details about the new processor, we do know that it’s an octa-core chip that features ARM Mali-G57 graphics.

Other features include LPDDR4X memory, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB eMMC storage options, support for up to 10 hours of battery life, and support for WiFi 6.

The Chromebook Spin measures 11.81″ x 9.25″ x 0.64″ and features a backlit keyboard, upward-facing stereo speakers, dual microphones, and a MIL-STD 810 tested case.

If there’s a weak point, it may be that the computer has eMMC storage rather than the the fasted SSD that you’d typically expect in a Chromebook in this price range.

Acer says the Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be available in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) in April for 649 Euros and up. It’s expected to come to North America in June with prices starting at $600.