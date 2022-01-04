The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a smartphone with near-flagship specs and a $699 starting price, which makes it… about $100 cheaper than a phone with nearly identical specs that launched a year ago.

In a nutshell, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a slightly cheaper Galaxy S21… which would have made a lot more sense if it had launched months ago, as expected. But instead it’s launching at a time when you can often find the Samsung Galaxy S21 on sale for below its list price… and at a time when the phone’s Snapdragon 888 processor is no longer the hot new thing (perhaps literally).

Anyway, the phone has a slightly larger, slighter lower-resolution display than the original Galaxy S21, has an entry-level configuration with just 6GB of RAM instead of 8GB, and features a similar camera system except that the telephoto camera has a lower resolution on the S21 FE, while the selfie camera captures four times as many pixels.

The Galaxy S21 FE keeps a lot of key features including a 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP68 water resistance, support for 25W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging, and picks up a slightly larger battery which could lead to longer run time.

Possibly the best thing about the phone though, is that it’s a year newer than other members of the Galaxy S21 family. Since the new model ships with Android 12 and should receive major Android updates for at least three years, that means that it should be supported at least until Android 15 is available, while the other phones in this series could end their lives running Android 14.

Here’s how the new Galaxy S21 FE stacks up against other members of the Galaxy S21 family:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Display 6.4 inch

2340 x 1080 pixel

412 ppi

AMOLED

120 Hz 6.2 inch

2400 x 1080 pixel

421 ppi

AMOLED

120 Hz 6.7 inch

2400 x 1080 pixel

394 ppi

AMOLED

120 Hz 6.8 inch

3200 x 1400 pixel

515 ppi

120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (US)

Samsung Exynos 2100 (global) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (US)

Samsung Exynos 2100 (global) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (US)

Samsung Exynos 2100 (global) RAM 6GB

8GB 8GB 8GB 12GB

16GB Storage 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Rear cameras 12MP primary (f/1.8)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

8MP 3X telephoto (f/2.4) 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

64MP telephoto (f/2.0) 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

64MP telephoto (f/2.0) 108MP wide angle (f/1.8)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

10MP 3X telephoto (f/2.4)

10MP 10X telephoto (f/4.9) Front camera 32MP (f/2.2) 10MP wide-angle (f/2.2) 10MP wide-angle (f/2.2) 40MP wide-angle (f/2.2) Battery 4,500 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 25W fast (wired)

15W fast (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare 25W fast (wired)

15W fast (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare 25W fast (wired)

15W fast (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare 25W fast (wired)

15W fast (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC S-Pen support? No No No Yes Colors Olive

Lavendar

White

Graphite Grey

White

Pink

Violet Silver

Black

Violet Silver

Black Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 177 grams 171 grams 202 grams 228 grams List Price (at launch) $699 and up $799 and up $999 and up $1199 and up

press release