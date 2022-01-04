TCL is probably best known for making TVs, but the Chinese electronics company also makes smartphones, tablets, and other devices. And now the company is introducing its first laptop: the TCL Book 14 Go is a budget thin and light Windows 11 notebook with a 14.1 inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and support for 4G LTE networks.

It should be available in select markets for $349 starting in the second quarter of 2022.

At that price, you can almost forgive the laptop’s relatively slow processor. What may be a little harder to overlook is the underwhelming 1366 x 768 pixel display, which might be (barely) acceptable on a $200 Chromebook with an 11.6 inch display, but which feels a little out of place on a $300+ Windows laptop with a 14 inch screen. At least it’s an IPS display which should offer decent viewing angles.

The TCL Book 14 Go has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 40 Wh battery for up to 12 hours of run time, and a fairly svelte design: the notebook measures about 0.55 inches thick and weighs 2.9 pounds.

Other features include support for WIFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo 1W speakers, two USB 2.0 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a microSD card reader/nano SIM card combo slot. There’s a 1MP camera for 720p video conferencing.

The laptop will ship with Windows 11 software.

TCL is also announcing a new tablet called the NXTPAPER 10s that will be available in Europe and China later in January for $249. The 10.1 inch tablet is the latest in a line of NXTPAPER devices that use TCL’s anti-glare, sunlight-readable display technology that’s not quite a match for E Ink when it comes to paperlike displays, but which the offers a full range of color.

The tablet features a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a MediaTek MT876E processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage plus a 5,500 mAh battery. It comes with a capacitive touch pen.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.