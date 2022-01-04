TCL is probably best known for making TVs, but the Chinese electronics company also makes smartphones, tablets, and other devices. And now the company is introducing its first laptop: the TCL Book 14 Go is a budget thin and light Windows 11 notebook with a 14.1 inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and support for 4G LTE networks.

It should be available in select markets for $349 starting in the second quarter of 2022.

At that price, you can almost forgive the laptop’s relatively slow processor. What may be a little harder to overlook is the underwhelming 1366 x 768 pixel display, which might be (barely) acceptable on a $200 Chromebook with an 11.6 inch display, but which feels a little out of place on a $300+ Windows laptop with a 14 inch screen. At least it’s an IPS display which should offer decent viewing angles.

The TCL Book 14 Go has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 40 Wh battery for up to 12 hours of run time, and a fairly svelte design: the notebook measures about 0.55 inches thick and weighs 2.9 pounds.

Other features include support for WIFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo 1W speakers, two USB 2.0 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a microSD card reader/nano SIM card combo slot. There’s a 1MP camera for 720p video conferencing.

The laptop will ship with Windows 11 software.

TCL is also announcing a new tablet called the NXTPAPER 10s that will be available in Europe and China later in January for $249. The 10.1 inch tablet is the latest in a line of NXTPAPER devices that use TCL’s anti-glare, sunlight-readable display technology that’s not quite a match for E Ink when it comes to paperlike displays, but which the offers a full range of color.

The tablet features a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a MediaTek MT876E processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage plus a 5,500 mAh battery. It comes with a capacitive touch pen.