Samsung has begun mass production of its first mobile processor with AMD RDNA 2 graphics close to three years after the company first announced it was licensing GPU technology from AMD.

The Samsung Exynos 2200 processor is a 4nm chip with eight ARMv9 CPU cores, a neural processing unit for AI, and an Xclipse GPU that brings RDNA 2 technology and support for features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading to smartphones.

Samsung had been expected to introduce the Exynos 2200 processor last week, but the company unexpectedly… didn’t.

Now Samsung has issued a press release with some key details about its next flagship-class processor, so we know it will feature:

1 x ARM Cortex-X2 CPU core

3 x ARM Cortex-A710 CPU cores

4 x ARM Cortex-A510 CPU cores

Xclipse GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 technology

Samsung says the GPU will bring the sort of gaming features that had previously been limited to laptop and desktop computers, but in an energy-efficient design optimized for mobile devices.

The chip also has an image signal processor (ISP) that can handle cameras up to 200MP for still photos, or up to 108MP at 30 frames per second. There’s also support for connecting up to seven image sensors and using up to four at the same time for multi-camera systems. You should also be able to record 8K video at 30 frames per second, assuming you’ve got the camera hardware to match, and the chip can decode 8K video at up to 60 frames per second or 4K video at up to 240 fps.

Other features include support for displays with refresh rates up to 144 Hz, support for HDR+, an upgraded neural processing unit. a 5G modem with sub-6 GHz and mmWave support, and an Integrated Secure Element (iSE) for private cryptographic key storage.

Samsung hasn’t said when you’ll actually be able to buy a phone with one of these new processors, but it’s been widely expected that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 could be the first phone powered by the chip… at least in some regions. Samsung does have a habit of offering flagship phones with Exynos chips in certain markets, but using Qualcomm processors in others.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 next month. We may have to wait until after that phone begins shipping before we know how the Exynos 2200 stacks up against the latest chips from Qualcomm and Mediatek in terms of real-world performance and efficiency.