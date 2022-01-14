It’s been over a year since Samsung launched its Galaxy S7 line of tablets, and while they’re still some of the most powerful Android tablets available, some of the specs (like the Snapdragon 865+ processor) are starting to look a bit dated.
The company has yet to officially unveil what’s next for its premium tablet lineup, but WinFuture has obtained pictures and specs for three upcoming tablets: the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
It looks like all three models will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which should bring a significant performance boost (although the decision not to use Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 processor might be another indication that the company’s first chip with AMD RDNA 2 graphics isn’t ready for prime time just yet).
It looks like Samsung will also offer some models with up to 16GB of RAM, which is twice as much as last the previous-gen, an updated camera system, and optional support for 5G for all models.
Rather than two screen sizes, it looks like the Galaxy Tab S8 series will also be available with a choice of three different screen sizes including the 11 inch Galaxy Tab S8, 12.7 inch Galaxy Tab S8+ and 14.6 inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Only the largest model supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while tablets with smaller screens will top out at 8GB and 256GB. The Ultra also has dual front-facing cameras, while the others have just one.
All three tablets have high-resolution 120 Hz displays, but the entry-level model has an LTPS LCD display while the larger models will have Samsung Super AMOLED screens.
There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but there’s a chance we may learn more about the tablets during a Samsung event scheduled for February 8, 2022. The company is expected to use that event to introduce its new Galaxy S22 smartphone series, but it’s possible the tablets could also make an appearance.
In the meantime, here are specs for the new tablets, according to WinFuture:
|Galaxy Tab S8
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Display
|11 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
120 Hz
276 ppi
LTPS
500 nits
|12.7 inches
2800 x 1752 pixels
120 Hz
266 ppi
Super AMOLED
420 nits
|14.6 inches
2960 x 1848
120 Hz
240 ppi
Super AMOLED
420 nits
|Software
|Android 12, Samsung One UI 4.1
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450)
8 x Kryo 680 CPU cores
4nm process technology
64-bit
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno 730
|Memory / Storage
|8GB RAM
128/256GB storage
microSD card reader
|8/16GB RAM
128/512GB storage
microSD reader
|Connectivity
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
Wi-Fi 6
Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT+
(5G optional)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
fingerprint sensor
gyro sensor
geomagnetic sensor
hall sensor
brightness sensor
face recognition
|Other
|Samsung S Pen (Handwriting Recognition and Air Gesture)
Kids Mode
Wireless DeX
Fast Charge
Data Security Knox
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Audio
|Quad speakers
Dolby Atmos
microphone
|Cameras (rear)
|13 MP primary camera (aperture f/2.0)
6 MP ultra wide-angle lens (aperture f/2.2)
autofocus
LED flash
|Cameras (front)
|12 MP (aperture f/2.4), webcam function
|12 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
12 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
webcam function
|Battery
|8000mAh
|10090mAh
|11200mAh
|Dimensions
|253.8 x 165.4 x 6.3mm
|285 x 185 x 5.7mm
|208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5m
|Weight
|507 grams
|567 grams
|728 grams
You can find more pictures of each tablet at WinFuture.