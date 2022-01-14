It’s been over a year since Samsung launched its Galaxy S7 line of tablets, and while they’re still some of the most powerful Android tablets available, some of the specs (like the Snapdragon 865+ processor) are starting to look a bit dated.

The company has yet to officially unveil what’s next for its premium tablet lineup, but WinFuture has obtained pictures and specs for three upcoming tablets: the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

It looks like all three models will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which should bring a significant performance boost (although the decision not to use Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 processor might be another indication that the company’s first chip with AMD RDNA 2 graphics isn’t ready for prime time just yet).

It looks like Samsung will also offer some models with up to 16GB of RAM, which is twice as much as last the previous-gen, an updated camera system, and optional support for 5G for all models.

Rather than two screen sizes, it looks like the Galaxy Tab S8 series will also be available with a choice of three different screen sizes including the 11 inch Galaxy Tab S8, 12.7 inch Galaxy Tab S8+ and 14.6 inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Only the largest model supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while tablets with smaller screens will top out at 8GB and 256GB. The Ultra also has dual front-facing cameras, while the others have just one.

All three tablets have high-resolution 120 Hz displays, but the entry-level model has an LTPS LCD display while the larger models will have Samsung Super AMOLED screens.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but there’s a chance we may learn more about the tablets during a Samsung event scheduled for February 8, 2022. The company is expected to use that event to introduce its new Galaxy S22 smartphone series, but it’s possible the tablets could also make an appearance.

In the meantime, here are specs for the new tablets, according to WinFuture:

Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display 11 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

120 Hz

276 ppi

LTPS

500 nits 12.7 inches

2800 x 1752 pixels

120 Hz

266 ppi

Super AMOLED

420 nits 14.6 inches

2960 x 1848

120 Hz

240 ppi

Super AMOLED

420 nits Software Android 12, Samsung One UI 4.1 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450)

8 x Kryo 680 CPU cores

4nm process technology

64-bit GPU Qualcomm Adreno 730 Memory / Storage 8GB RAM

128/256GB storage

microSD card reader 8/16GB RAM

128/512GB storage

microSD reader Connectivity USB-C 3.2 Gen 1

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT+

(5G optional) Sensors Accelerometer

fingerprint sensor

gyro sensor

geomagnetic sensor

hall sensor

brightness sensor

face recognition Other Samsung S Pen (Handwriting Recognition and Air Gesture)

Kids Mode

Wireless DeX

Fast Charge

Data Security Knox

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Audio Quad speakers

Dolby Atmos

microphone Cameras (rear) 13 MP primary camera (aperture f/2.0)

6 MP ultra wide-angle lens (aperture f/2.2)

autofocus

LED flash Cameras (front) 12 MP (aperture f/2.4), webcam function 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture)

12 MP (f/2.2 aperture)

webcam function Battery 8000mAh 10090mAh 11200mAh Dimensions 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.3mm 285 x 185 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5m Weight 507 grams 567 grams 728 grams

You can find more pictures of each tablet at WinFuture.