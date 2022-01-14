The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an Android tablet with a 10.5 inch full HD display, up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a Unisoc T618 processor, and a $230 starting price.

Samsung first introduced the tablet in December, and now it’s available for purchase from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.

Measuring 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm (9.7″ x 6.4″ x 0.25″) and weighing 508 grams (1.1 pounds), Samsung’s tablet is a little smaller than Amazon’s Fire HD 10, despite having a slightly larger display. It is about 1.5 ounces heavier and has a starting price that’s $80 higher.

But one key thing that sets Samsung’s budget tablet apart from Amazon’s? Software. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 ships with Android 11 software and features full support for the Google Play Store, no hacking required.

At the heart of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the Unisoc T618 processor, which is a 12nm chip that features:

2 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics @ 850 MHz

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in dark grey, silver, and pink gold color options, and Samsung offers three different memory and storage configurations:

The tablet has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus and a 5MP front-facing, fixed-focus camera.

Other features include a 7,040 mAh battery with support for 15-watt fast charging, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 2.0 Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB.