Haiku is free and open source operating system designed to be compatible with BeOS, a legacy operating system from the 1990s. Haiku itself has been under development for two decades, but it’s still considered beta software (and it only hit that state a few years ago).

While there’s a relatively limited number of native apps available for the platform, one potential solution to that app gap could be on the horizon: a developer has been porting Wine to Haiku, which makes it possible to run some Windows applications on Haiku.

Wine is a Windows compatibility layer initially designed for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems including macOS and BSD. By porting it to work with Haiku, developer X512 has been able to get Windows applications including 7-Zip, Inkscape, Paint, and Notepad++ to run alongside native Haiku applications.

There are some limitations. So far only 64-bit applications are supported, which leaves out many older Windows apps which may be 32-bit only. Some features are still non-functional, including detection for screen size and focus control. And not all Windows applications work with Wine, but you can find a list of thousand of apps that do in the Wine Application Database.

You can find more details about the work-in-progress porting of Wine to Haiku in a thread at the Haiku forum.

via The Register

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.