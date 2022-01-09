The ROCK5 Model B is a single-board computer with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, support for up to three displays, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and a PCIe 3.0 x4 connector for NVMe SSD storage.

It’s expected to ship in the second quarter of 2022 with prices starting at $129 for a model with 8GB of RAM. But folks who pre-order now will be able to save $45.

Ameridroid and Allnet China are both taking pre-orders that let you pay $5 now to get a coupon good for $50 off the retail prices listed below:

ROCK5 with 4GB RAM for $129

ROCK5 with 8GB RAM for $149

ROCK5 with 16GB RAM for $189

Each version is a pico-ITX computer board that measures 100 x 72mm (3.94″ x 2.84″) and features Rockchip’s new RK3588 processor, which is an 8nm chip that features:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

ARM Mali-G610MC4 graphics

Neural Processing Unit with 6 Teraflops performance

The board features two HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB-C port, allowing you to connect up to three displays, each with support for 8K HDR10 video (the HDMI ports support 8K video at 60 Hz, while the USB port tops out at 8K/30).

There’s also support for 4k/60 HDMI input. And the board ahs a 40-pin GPIO connector, two MIPI-CSI connectors, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

ROCK5 maker Radxa says the board supports Linux kernel 5.10 and will be able to run operating systems including Android 12 and Debian 10 Buster.

The company says it’s going with a $5 deposit/coupon code system for pre-orders in order to help gauge demand and manage inventory at a time when supply chain shortages make it difficult to source components. Folks who pre-order now can still decide to cancel their order and receive a refund at any time though.

You can find more details about the ROCK 5 Model B in an announcement post at the Radxa forum.

via CNX Software