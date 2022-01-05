When Razer started selling the Zephyr high-tech face mask for $99 last year, some folks were disappointed that it was missing a feature that the company had teased back when Zephyr was still in the concept phase: voice amplification.

The company said it decided to launch the mask without a microphone and speaker to keep the price low and make the face mask comfortable to wear. But this year Razer is planning to offer an option for folks who really want that speaker anyway: the Razer Zephyr Pro with voice amplification is coming this year for $150.

Like the original Zephyr, the new Zephyr Pro is a mask with a clear front panel that allows people to see your mouth as you talk, RGB lighting to illuminate your face in the dark, a silicone face seal, dual straps and dual air intake fans to keep you cool while wearing the mask.

It’s designed to work with replaceable filters and the $150 price tag comes with 10 filters, which should be good enough for 30 days of regular use. You can also pay $200 for a Zephyr Pro bundled with a 99-day supply (33 filters).

What’s new for the Pro model is the inclusion of a microphone inside the mask and stereo speakers that will project your voice at up to 60 dB at a range of 1 meter (3.3 feet). It’s designed to make up for the fact that the face mask itself muffles your voice – a problem confirmed by reviews of the original Zephyr.

Razer will show off the Zephyr Pro face mask at CES this week, but the company hasn’t yet announced when you’ll be able to actually buy one… if that’s something you want to do.