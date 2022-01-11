The PinePhone Pro is a Linux-friendly smartphone with a 6 inch FHD+ display, a Rockchip RK3399S processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Priced at $400, it costs about twice as much as the original PinePhone, but it has better specs and should offer significantly better performance.

Pine64 unveiled the PinePhone Pro last fall and began shipping developer units in December. Today a PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition is available for anyone to purchase.

The Pine Store will begin taking pre-orders for the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition January 11, 2022 at 11:00AM Pacific and the phone will begin shipping to backers by the end of January (Pine64 notes that you’ll want to place an order by January 17th in order to make sure yours is shipped in the first batch).

Keep in mind that this is an Explorer Edition device, which means it’s the first mass production run of the phone. That means a few things. First, there’s a small chance that there might be some hardware issues that haven’t been caught yet. But more importantly, there’s limited software support for the phone at the moment.

While there are currently more than 20 different operating systems that can at least boot on the original PinePhone, the list of PinePhone Pro operating systems is substantially shorter, although it does include popular options such as Arch Linux ARM, Manjaro ARM, the Debian-based Mobian, postmarketOS, and NixOS, as well as LuneOS (an open source continuation of Palm/HP’s weBOS) and some other Debian-based operating systems.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while the PinePhone Pro has better hardware than the original PinePhone, Pine64 plans to continue selling both phones indefinitely. The first-gen phone will continue to sell for $150 to $200, offering an entry-level option for folks that want to experiment with mobile Linux, while the higher-priced PinePhone Pro should offer a hardware experience closer to what folks would expect from a modern mid-range phone.

As for software, it’s still very much a work in progress. Developers of mobile Linux distributions have made a lot of progress in the past few years, but I still wouldn’t recommend most folks replace their Android or iOS phones with a Linux phone as their daily driver yet. Software is still less stable and there are fewer mobile-optimized apps. But battery life, sleep, resume, cellular connectivity, and camera functionality has gotten much better over time with the PinePhone, and many of those features should work out of the box with mobile Linux distributions for the PinePhone Pro.

Thanks to the recent launch of the $50 PinePhone Keyboard, you can also think of the PinePhone Pro as a $400 phone that can be used as a $450 mini-laptop.

Here’s a run-down on how the new PinePhone Pro compares with the original PinePhone, with upgrades marked in bold:

PinePhone Pro PinePhone Display 6 inch

1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD

Gorilla Glass 4 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD SoC Rockchip RK3399S

2 x ARM Cortex-A72

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.5 GHz Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.2 GHz GPU ARM Mali-T760 4-cores @ 500 MHz ARM Mali-400MP2 RAM 4GB LPDDR4 @ 800 MHz 2GB or 3GB LPDDR3 Storage 128GB eMMC 16GB or 32GB eMMC Camera (rear) 13MP Sony IMX258

LED flash 5MP Omnivision OV5640

LED flash Camera (front) 8MP Omnivision OV8858 2MP GC2035 Modem Quectel EG25-G with global GSM and CDMA

4G LTE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONAS Quectel EG25-G with global GSM and CDMA

4G LTE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONAS WiFi Ampak AP6255

WiFi 5 WiFi 4 Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.1 Bluetooth 4.0 I/O USB 3.0 Type-C (power, data, video)

pogo pins

3.5mm headphone

microSD card reader USB 2.0 Type-C (power, data, video)

pogo pins

3.5mm headphone

microSD card reader Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Buttons Power

Volume up/down Power

Volume up/down Hardware kill switches Cameras

Microphone

WiFi & BT

LTE modem

Headphones Cameras

Microphone

WiFi & BT

LTE modem

Headphones Battery 3,000 mAh Samsung J7 form-factor 3,000 mAh Samsung J7 form-factor Charging 5V/3A (15W) 5V/3A (15W) Dimensions 160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1mm 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm Weight 215 grams 180 – 200 grams Price $399 $149 / $199

Since the two phones are similar in size and both feature a removable back cover, a removable battery, and a set of hardware kill switches and pogo pins behind the cover, accessories designed for the original PinePhone should work with the new PinePhone Pro.

That means that in addition to the PinePhone Keyboard, the recently launched PinePhone wireless charging case, fingerprint reader case, and LoRa cases should all work with either phone.

But the new phone has a faster processor, more memory and storage, higher-resolution cameras, a higher-speed USB-C port and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.1. And those features should make it a little more viable as a replacement for an iPhone or Android device… if you’re comfortable running work-in-progress software.

via Pine64