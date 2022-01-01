The PinePhone is an inexpensive Linux-friendly smartphone with a $150 starting price. And now you can turn it into a tiny Linux laptop thanks to a $50 keyboard accessory.

It’s one of four new PinePhone accessories that are now available from the Pine Store.

In addition to being able to run mobile Linux distributions, the PinePhone has a few other special features that are available when you remove the back cover of the phone. There are a set of hardware kill switches for disabling the mic, camera, or wireless features. And there are a set of pogo pins that allow you to connect other hardware.

Pine64’s new accessories are all designed as replacement covers that can connect to those pins:

All of the cases are compatible with both the original PinePhone and the newer PinePhone Pro, a higher-performance smartphone with a faster processor, more memory and storage, and a $399 price tag. PinePhone Pro Developer Edition devices began shipping recently and an Explorer Edition for early adopters is expected to be available soon.

The PinePhone Keyboard and wireless charging cases have been under development for over a year, and after extensive testing, the final design features a clamshell-style design that allows the phone to fold over the keyboard when closed, or open up like a laptop.

There’s a 6,000 mAh battery in the keyboard that helps extend the PinePhone’s battery life and also helps balance the device when placed flat on a table. And thanks to a 180-degree hinge, you can also hold the PinePhone keyboard in two hands for thumb typing.

Since the keyboard connects to the phone’s pogo pins, you don’t lose access to the PinePhone’s USB-C port, and there are also cut-outs for the phone’s camera and headphone jack. The keyboard also has its own USB-C port that can power and charge both the keyboard and the PinePhone.

And if you’re not happy with the keyboard layout, most of the keys can be removed and rearranged. The keyboard’s firmware is also open source and programmable.

You can find more information about the new accessories at the Pine64 blog.

PinePhone Pro PinePhone Display 6 inch

1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD

Gorilla Glass 4 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD SoC Rockchip RK3399S

2 x ARM Cortex-A72

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.5 GHz Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.2 GHz GPU ARM Mali-T760 4-cores @ 500 MHz ARM Mali-400MP2 RAM 4GB LPDDR4 @ 800 MHz 2GB or 3GB LPDDR3 Storage 128GB eMMC 16GB or 32GB eMMC Camera (rear) 13MP Sony IMX258

LED flash 5MP Omnivision OV5640

LED flash Camera (front) 8MP Omnivision OV8858 2MP GC2035 Modem Quectel EG25-G with global GSM and CDMA

4G LTE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONAS Quectel EG25-G with global GSM and CDMA

4G LTE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONAS WiFi Ampak AP6255

WiFi 5 WiFi 4 Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.1 Bluetooth 4.0 I/O USB 3.0 Type-C (power, data, video)

pogo pins

3.5mm headphone

microSD card reader USB 2.0 Type-C (power, data, video)

pogo pins

3.5mm headphone

microSD card reader Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Buttons Power

Volume up/down Power

Volume up/down Hardware kill switches Cameras

Microphone

WiFi & BT

LTE modem

Headphones Cameras

Microphone

WiFi & BT

LTE modem

Headphones Battery 3,000 mAh Samsung J7 form-factor 3,000 mAh Samsung J7 form-factor Charging 5V/3A (15W) 5V/3A (15W) Dimensions 160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1mm 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm Weight 215 grams 180 – 200 grams Price $399 $149 / $199