The PinePhone is an inexpensive Linux-friendly smartphone with a $150 starting price. And now you can turn it into a tiny Linux laptop thanks to a $50 keyboard accessory.
It’s one of four new PinePhone accessories that are now available from the Pine Store.
In addition to being able to run mobile Linux distributions, the PinePhone has a few other special features that are available when you remove the back cover of the phone. There are a set of hardware kill switches for disabling the mic, camera, or wireless features. And there are a set of pogo pins that allow you to connect other hardware.
Pine64’s new accessories are all designed as replacement covers that can connect to those pins:
- PinePhone Wireless Charging case for $10
- PinePhone LoRa case for $20
- PinePhone Fingerprint reader for $25
- PinePhone Keyboard for $50
All of the cases are compatible with both the original PinePhone and the newer PinePhone Pro, a higher-performance smartphone with a faster processor, more memory and storage, and a $399 price tag. PinePhone Pro Developer Edition devices began shipping recently and an Explorer Edition for early adopters is expected to be available soon.
The PinePhone Keyboard and wireless charging cases have been under development for over a year, and after extensive testing, the final design features a clamshell-style design that allows the phone to fold over the keyboard when closed, or open up like a laptop.
There’s a 6,000 mAh battery in the keyboard that helps extend the PinePhone’s battery life and also helps balance the device when placed flat on a table. And thanks to a 180-degree hinge, you can also hold the PinePhone keyboard in two hands for thumb typing.
Since the keyboard connects to the phone’s pogo pins, you don’t lose access to the PinePhone’s USB-C port, and there are also cut-outs for the phone’s camera and headphone jack. The keyboard also has its own USB-C port that can power and charge both the keyboard and the PinePhone.
And if you’re not happy with the keyboard layout, most of the keys can be removed and rearranged. The keyboard’s firmware is also open source and programmable.
You can find more information about the new accessories at the Pine64 blog.
|PinePhone Pro
|PinePhone
|Display
|6 inch
1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD
Gorilla Glass 4
|5.95 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|SoC
|Rockchip RK3399S
2 x ARM Cortex-A72
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.5 GHz
|Allwinner A64
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.2 GHz
|GPU
|ARM Mali-T760 4-cores @ 500 MHz
|ARM Mali-400MP2
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4 @ 800 MHz
|2GB or 3GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|128GB eMMC
|16GB or 32GB eMMC
|Camera (rear)
|13MP Sony IMX258
LED flash
|5MP Omnivision OV5640
LED flash
|Camera (front)
|8MP Omnivision OV8858
|2MP GC2035
|Modem
|Quectel EG25-G with global GSM and CDMA
4G LTE
GPS, A-GPS, GLONAS
|Quectel EG25-G with global GSM and CDMA
4G LTE
GPS, A-GPS, GLONAS
|WiFi
|Ampak AP6255
WiFi 5
|WiFi 4
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.1
|Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|USB 3.0 Type-C (power, data, video)
pogo pins
3.5mm headphone
microSD card reader
|USB 2.0 Type-C (power, data, video)
pogo pins
3.5mm headphone
microSD card reader
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Buttons
|Power
Volume up/down
|Power
Volume up/down
|Hardware kill switches
|Cameras
Microphone
WiFi & BT
LTE modem
Headphones
|Cameras
Microphone
WiFi & BT
LTE modem
Headphones
|Battery
|3,000 mAh Samsung J7 form-factor
|3,000 mAh Samsung J7 form-factor
|Charging
|5V/3A (15W)
|5V/3A (15W)
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1mm
|160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
|Weight
|215 grams
|180 – 200 grams
|Price
|$399
|$149 / $199