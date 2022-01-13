The ONEXPLAYER Mini is a handheld gaming PC with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and at least 512GB of storage. With a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen IPS LCD display surrounded by game controllers, it’s basically a Windows-powered alternative to a Nintendo Switch.

It’s also the smaller sibling of the original ONEXPLAYER, which has similar specs but a larger 8.4 inch display. First announced in November, the ONEXPLAYER Mini is now available for purchase from the ONEXPLAYER Store.

The 7 inch model has a list price of $1259 and up, but folks who buy one within the first 24 hours (by 12:00PM Eastern time on Friday, January 14, 2022), will be able to save up to 17% and pick one up for $1039 and up.

The little computer measures 262 x 108 x 23mm (10.3″ x 4.3″ x 0.9″) and weighs 589 grams (1.3 pounds). That makes it smaller and lighter than either the original ONEXPLAYER or most other current-gen handheld gaming computers including the AYA Neo or Valve Steam Deck.

One Infographics to Better Understand ONEXPLAYER Mini #ONEXPLAYER pic.twitter.com/TzZ00WlYm0 — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) January 13, 2022

Device Dimensions Screen Size Weight ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 inches 262 x 108 x 23mm 589 grams ONEXPLAYER 8.4 inches 280 x 128 x 25mm 825 grams Valve Steam Deck 7 inches 298 x 117 x 49mm 669 grams AYA Neo 7 inches 255 x 106 x 20mm 650 grams GPD Win 3 5.5 inches 198 x 92 x 27mm 560 grams Nintendo Switch (with Joy-cons) Screen Size 238 x 102 x 14mm 399 grams

Other features include DDR4-4266 memory, PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe storage, a 40.25Wh battery and 100W USB-C fast charger, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and ports including:

2 x USB Type-C (full function for power, data, and video)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

The handheld gaming PC has stereo speakers, dual vibration motors, game controllers with dual linear triggers and a cooling system that includes an aluminum heat sink, two copper cooling tubes, and a fan.

One Netbook says you should expect up to 8 hours of video playback time from the 10,455 mAh battery, but expect that figure to go way down if you’re

Optional accessories include a carrying case (which is included for folks who order during the 1-day launch promotion), and a foldable keyboard. An official docking station is also in the works.

Keep in mind that even folks who do get in on the launch promotion will end up with a device that costs substantially more than a Valve Steam Deck despite having less graphics processing power. And while One Netbook may have more of a track record of delivering first-party hardware than Valve, it’s also a relatively small Chinese company that doesn’t typically offer the same level of support and service to customers in the west as you might find from companies with a larger presence outside of China. So proceed with caution before placing an order.

That said, The ONEXPLAYER Mini does ship with Windows 11 rather than a custom Linux distribution like the Steam Deck. It has a higher-resolution display (for better or worse). And it’s available with up to 2TB of storage.

And when I got a chance to review the original 8.4 inch ONEXPLAYER handheld gaming PC, I was quite impressed with the build quality and performance, and the ONEXPLAYER Mini’s hardware is nearly identical in most respects. So there are probably worse ways to spend $1039 or more… assuming that’s the kind of money you’re willing to spend on a handheld gaming device in the first place.