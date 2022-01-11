The OnePlus 10 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, 120 Hz OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, support for up to 12GB of RAM, support for 80W fast charging or 50W fast wireless charging, and three rear cameras.

After a series of teasers, the latest flagship from OnePlus goes on sale in China this week for about $740 and up, and the phone should be available globally later this year.

Available in “volcanic black” or “emerald forest” color options, the OnePlus 10 Pro ships with ColorOS 12.1, which is the OnePlus version of Android 12 for the Chinese market. The global version will ship with OxygenOS 12, but the lines between ColorOS and OxygenOS have been getting blurrier since OnePlus and its sibling company Oppo merged the code bases for their Android skins.

The phone’s camera system was developed in partnership with Hasselblad and includes a 48Mp primary camera with a Sony IMX789 image sensor, an ultra wide-angle camera with a Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 sensor and a 150 degree field of view, and an 8MP Omnivision OVO819 telephoto camera.

There’s no word on global pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro yet, but in China, the phone will be available in three configurations:

8GB RAM/128GB storage for about $740

8GB RAM/128GB storage for about $785

12GB RAM/256GB storage for about $830

Here’s an overview of key specs for the phone:

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Display 6.7 inch

1440p

Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

1Hz to 120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 48MP IMX789 primary with dual OIS

50MP 150 degree ultra-wide

8MP telephoto Camera (front) 32MP IMX615 Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 80W SuperVOOC (wired)

50W AirVOOC (wireless)

Reverse wireless charging Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity USB 3.1 Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G

VoLTE

VoWiFi OS Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

