The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is set to launch in China on January 11th before it becomes available in other countries. But OnePlus isn’t waiting until then to give us an idea of what to expect from the phone.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau kicked off a series of teasers yesterday with a picture showing the phone’s triple camera system that was “co-developed with Hasselblad.” OnePlus followed up with a short video and some more images. And now Lau has unveiled many of the phone’s key specs.

As expected, the next flagship phone from OnePlus will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, and three cameras featuring what OnePlus calls a “second-generation Hasselblad Camera” system.

The company hasn’t revealed the screen resolution or RAM and storage amounts, but we know that the phone will have LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, a big battery, and support for fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Display 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM LPDDR5 Storage UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 48MP primary with dual OIS

50MP ultra-wide

8MP telephoto Camera (front) 32MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 80W SuperVOOC (wired)

50W AirVOOC (wireless)

Reverse wireless charging Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G

VoLTE

VoWiFi OS Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be available in at least two different colors, “volcanic black” and “emerald forest,” and thanks to images leaked by Evan Blass, it also feels safe to say that the smartphone has a punch-hole selfie camera, a USB-C port, and no headphone jack (because that ship has largely sailed in modern flagship phones).