The Morefine M6 is a computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor, up to 16GB of RAM and support for up to two SSDs, and support for Windows 11, Ubuntu, or other Linux-based operating systems.

It’s also pocket-sized, measuring 155 x 80 x 19mm (6.1″ x 3.1″ x 0.75″) and weighing 195 grams (6.9 ounces), making this mini PC about the size of a modern smartphone (or more like two stacked atop one another since it’s a bit on the thick side). First announced in October, the Morefine M6 is now available for pre-order for $256 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

That represents a 30% discount off the estimated retail price, which means you’ll probably end up spending closer to $355 if you want to pick one up after the crowdfunding campaign ends.

If everything goes according to plan, the Morefine M6 should begin shipping in April, but it’s worth keeping in mind that things don’t always go according to plan with crowdfunding campaigns – especially during a global pandemic that’s led to supply chain issues. But Morefine is an established company that’s been around for a while and which has brought multiple mini PCs to market over the years. The company seems to be using crowdfunding more as a promotional tool than a fundraising one.

At the heart of the company’s latest mini PC is Intel’s Celeron N5105 chip, which is a 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processor with base and burst speeds of 2 GHz and 2.9 GHz, respectively plus Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units and base / burst speeds of 450 Mhz and 800 MHz.

Under the hood the little computer features LPDDR4 memory, M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 slots that can be used for NVMe and SATA storage, respectively, and an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C (full function)

1 x USB Type-C (power input)

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

Morefine notes that the computer can drive up to two 4K/60Hz displays when using the HDMI and USB-C port at the same time, thanks to USB DisplayPort Alt Mode functionality. And since the other USB-C port which is used for power works with any power supply that supports 12V/2A output, not only can you plug the computer into a wall charger, but you may be able to power the system from some USB power banks, enabling on-the-go usage.

The little computer is an actively cooled device with a small fan inside the case. But Morefine says it’s been optimized to balance noise and performance.

Morefine is offering 3 pricing/configuration options for the M6 during crowdfunding:

8GB RAM/256GB NVMe storage for $256 (Super Early Bird price)

8GB RAM/512GB NVMe storage for $298 (Super Early Bird price)

16GB RAM/1TB NVMe storage for $359 (Super Early Bird price)

via Morefine (Facebook)