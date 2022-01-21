The MINISFORUM UM700 is a small desktop computer that measures 5″ x 5″ x 1.8″ and features a 35-watt AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor. First released more than a year ago, the little computer has been available for around $569 and up ever since, with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

But now you can also opt to purchase the DeskMini UM700 with Manjaro Linux pre-installed instead.

The Linux model has the same hardware as the Windows version, including AMD’s 4-core, 8-thread processor with 1st-gen Zen CPU cores and Radeon Vega 7 graphics, two SODIMM slots for DDR4-2400 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe storage, and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a 7mm hard drive or SSD.

Ports include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, and USB ports including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port plus a 3.5mm audio jack.

There’s also an Intel AC7265 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Pricing options now include:

Model / OSRAMStoragePrice
DeskMini UM700 + Manjaro8GB256GB$499
DeskMini UM700 + Manjaro16GB256GB$529
DeskMini UM700 + Manjaro16GB512GB$569
EliteMini UM700 + Win10 Pro16GB256GB$569
EliteMini UM700 + Win10 Pro16GB512GB$599

MINISFORUM says the first 1000 customers to order a UM700 with Manjaro will also get a license for CrossOver software which allows you to run some Windows apps and games on Linux.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I don’t think these foreign companies are quite getting…still. Noone wants those obnoxious labels on the top of their pc. Since this comes with Manjaro KDE Plasma pre-installed, if that label was removed, I’d stand in line to buy this…I like it that much.

    We’ve been saying this for years…when are they going to pay attention?!

    Steven B.

    Reply