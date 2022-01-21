The MINISFORUM UM700 is a small desktop computer that measures 5″ x 5″ x 1.8″ and features a 35-watt AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor. First released more than a year ago, the little computer has been available for around $569 and up ever since, with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

But now you can also opt to purchase the DeskMini UM700 with Manjaro Linux pre-installed instead.

The Linux model has the same hardware as the Windows version, including AMD’s 4-core, 8-thread processor with 1st-gen Zen CPU cores and Radeon Vega 7 graphics, two SODIMM slots for DDR4-2400 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe storage, and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a 7mm hard drive or SSD.

Ports include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, and USB ports including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port plus a 3.5mm audio jack.

There’s also an Intel AC7265 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Pricing options now include:

MINISFORUM says the first 1000 customers to order a UM700 with Manjaro will also get a license for CrossOver software which allows you to run some Windows apps and games on Linux.

