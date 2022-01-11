The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a tablet with a 13 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel 120 Hz display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and an optional keyboard and pen that lets you use the computer in a variety of ways.

When Microsoft first announced the Surface Pro 8 in September, the company also promised that models with 4G LTE support were on the way. And now they’re here. Sort of.

The Microsoft Store is now selling the Surface Pro 8 for Business with optional support for 4G LTE. Prices range from $1350 to $1850 depending on the configuration.

The tablets feature Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modems and SIM card slots. And since they’re designed for business customers, they also ship with Windows 11 Pro software

If you were hoping for a cheaper model, your options are limited. The company is selling the consumer version of the Surface Pro 8 with Windows 11 Home for $900 and up at the moment, but there’s no 4G option on that model.

The company did recently start offering the 10.5 inch Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE for $730, but that tablet has a smaller screen and a substantially less powerful processor.

via Windows Central