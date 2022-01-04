The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a Windows tablet with a 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 display, entry-level specs, and a $400 starting price that makes it one of the most affordable members of the Surface lineup.

When Microsoft first launched the Surface Go 3 a few months ago, the company also promised that a model with 4G LTE was on the way. Now it’s here. But only if you’re willing to pay $730 for a model with maxed-out specs, which might make the tablet a little less appealing.

Microsoft now offers four pricing/configuration options for the Surface Go 3:

Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y/4GB RAM/64GB eMMC storage for $400

Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y/8GB RAM/128GB SSD for $550

Intel Core i3-10100Y/8GB RAM/128GB SSD for $630

Intel Core i3-10100Y/8GB RAM/128GB SSD + 4G LTE for $730

The company actually began selling the 4G model a few weeks ago, but I only noticed it this morning when AT&T announced that it would begin selling the tablet on January 7, 2022 to customers who either pay $730 up front or pay $20.28 per month over 36 months (which comes to about $730 since there’s no interest involved in the payment plan).

While the $100 premium for the 4G model isn’t surprising, it would be nice if Microsoft offered the option to pay extra to get a lower-spec model as well for folks who are looking for a value-oriented, always-connected Windows tablet rather than one that costs as much as a decent laptop or near-flagship-class smartphone.

That’s especially true since the Surface Pro 3 has specs designed for efficiency rather than performance, including LPDDR3 memory and 10th-gen Intel Core “Amber Lake” processors that are 5-watt processors with 2-cores and 4 threads.

Also keep in mind that the prices above don’t include optional accessories like a Surface Pen or Surface Type Cover.