A single-board computer company called MangoPi has begun testing a new MQ Pro mini PC that appears to be a Raspberry Pi Zero clone that’s powered by a RISC-V processor rather than an ARM-based chip.

The MangoPi MQ Pro isn’t available for purchase yet, and the company hasn’t shared many details yet, but a series of recent posts on Twitter gives us some idea of what to expect.

At the heart of the little computer is an Allwinner D1 processor, which is the same 1 GHz, single-core, 64-bit RISC-V processor we’ve seen used in other small cheap devices including the Sipeed Lichee and Nezha.

With a Raspberry Pi Zero-like form factor, we can expect the system to measure around 2.6″ x 1.2″, making it one of the most compact systems of its type to date, but thanks to a microSD card reader for storage, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth support, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI port, the MangoPi MQ Pro should be able to function as a full-fledged computer without the need for any carrier boards – although MangoPi is also testing the system with a carrier board that add features like full-sized Ethernet and USB Type-A ports.

There’s also a 40-pin GPIO header that could be used for add-ons and debugging, among other things.

MangoPi has created a GitHub repository for the MQ-Pro, but it’s currently empty. So we may have to wait a little longer for technical details, pricing, and availability.

The MQ-Pro will be MangoPi’s second mini PC with a RISC-V processor. The first was the even smaller 1.6″ x 1.6″ MangoPi MQ, which has an Allwinner D1s processor, 64MB of RAM, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, WiFi and Bluetooth, but no traditional video output port (although there is a 15-pin DSI FPC connector).

via Hackster.io

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.