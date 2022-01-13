A single-board computer company called MangoPi has begun testing a new MQ Pro mini PC that appears to be a Raspberry Pi Zero clone that’s powered by a RISC-V processor rather than an ARM-based chip.

The MangoPi MQ Pro isn’t available for purchase yet, and the company hasn’t shared many details yet, but a series of recent posts on Twitter gives us some idea of what to expect.

At the heart of the little computer is an Allwinner D1 processor, which is the same 1 GHz, single-core, 64-bit RISC-V processor we’ve seen used in other small cheap devices including the Sipeed Lichee and Nezha.

With a Raspberry Pi Zero-like form factor, we can expect the system to measure around 2.6″ x 1.2″, making it one of the most compact systems of its type to date, but thanks to a microSD card reader for storage, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth support, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI port, the MangoPi MQ Pro should be able to function as a full-fledged computer without the need for any carrier boards – although MangoPi is also testing the system with a carrier board that add features like full-sized Ethernet and USB Type-A ports.

There’s also a 40-pin GPIO header that could be used for add-ons and debugging, among other things.

MangoPi has created a GitHub repository for the MQ-Pro, but it’s currently empty. So we may have to wait a little longer for technical details, pricing, and availability.

The MQ-Pro will be MangoPi’s second mini PC with a RISC-V processor. The first was the even smaller 1.6″ x 1.6″ MangoPi MQ, which has an Allwinner D1s processor, 64MB of RAM, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, WiFi and Bluetooth, but no traditional video output port (although there is a 15-pin DSI FPC connector).

via Hackster.io