When the Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone first launched the streets in September 2020, the phone shipped with Google Android 10 and some custom Microsoft software designed to make the operating system more dual-screen friendly. When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo 2 a year later, it was running Android 11.

At the time, Microsoft said it would also make an Android 11 update available for the first-gen Surface Duo by the end of 2021. That didn’t quite happen, but Microsoft is only a few weeks late: the company released the update today. Along with a major OS update, it brings some new features and behavior changes to the Surface Duo.

Of course, Android 11 isn’t exactly state-of-the-art anymore, with other phone makers already rolling out Android 12 updates.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Surface Duo software update brings Windows 11 (and more) a little later than expected [Microsoft]

While Microsoft didn’t roll out an Android 11 update for the Surface Duo in 2021 as originally promised, it’s here now, bringing a major Android update plus device-specific features including UI tweaks, app launching preferences and more. Here’s a hands-on video from the folks at Windows Central

Lenovo Halo [@evleaks]

It looks like Lenovo has more than one gaming smartphone on the way. According to Evan Blass, the one code-named Halo will have a design that doesn’t scream “gamer,” but premium specs including an FHD+ pOLED 144 Hz display, up to 16GBRAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 5K battery, triple cameras (50MP, 13MP, and 2MP), and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It’s expected to ship in the third quarter of the year. Lenovo also has a Legion Duel follow-up code-named “Diablo in the works. That’s likely the model known in China as the Legion Y70

How E Ink Developer Full-Color E-Paper [IEEE Spectrum]

Here’s a brief history of why it took so long to develop a viable color E Ink display for consumer devices, how it finally happened, why it still has some limitations, and what’s next.

IEEE Spectrum

Dualboot Windows & Android on OnePlus 6T [edi194 / YouTube/

Walkthrough for installing and configuring Windows on a OnePlus 6T smartphone, allowing you to dual boot Android and Windows on the 2018 phone with a Snapdragon 845 processor.

