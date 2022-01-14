Valve has confirmed that its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC is on track to begin shipping in February, following a short delay. And Apple may be looking at a somewhat longer setback for the virtual reality/augmented reality glasses it’s reportedly been developing since 2015: originally expected to ship this year, they may not be ready until 2023.

In other tech news, Google is rolling out a highly anticipated (and much needed) update for Pixel 6 phones that should bring a bunch of bug fixes, Google Voice continues to get less useful over time, and the Humble Choice game subscription membership is about to drop support for Linux and Mac games from the archives.

After announcing late last year that shipments would be delayed until February 2022, Valve has now confirmed that the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC is still on track to begin shipping in February to customers who have pre-ordered. Incidentally, with this week’s launch of the ONEXPLAYER Mini, I’ve updated Liliputing’s comparison of specs for current-gen handheld gaming PCs. If this keeps up, I’m going to run out of space in that comparison table though, so I might need to find a better way to represent this information.

Apple may delay the introduction of its mixed reality headset rather than unveil it at WWDC in June. Overheating, camera, and software issues may be to blame. At this rate, it may not be available to buy until 2023.

The Slimbook 4K capture card is a Linux-friendly video capture device with a USB-C port, HDMI input and output, and support for 4K/30 Hz or 1080p/120 Hz recording. Available for 99 Euros from Slimbook.

While Google has disabled the ability to control the volume of Cast-enabled speakers with your phone’s volume keys in response to a Sonos lawsuit, it’s possible for users to restore it with a custom RRO… but you’ll need a rooted phone.

Google Voice may not exactly be dead yet… but Google does keep slowly killing of features. Starting next month, the legacy website is shutting down, and taking a few features with it.

Google releases the January update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with a lot of bug fixes (following the introduction of numerous bugs in the last update).

Humble Bundle is revamping its $12/month Humble Choice deal to make it simpler. But starting in February it will also require use of a Windows-only Humble app for some features and Mac and Linux versions of DRM-free Humble Trove games go away on Jan 31 (so download while you can).

eero 6+ and eero 6E mesh WiFi routers show up at the FCC website. It’s unclear how the Plus model will differ from the current eero 6 and 6 Pro, but the 6E will most likely support WiFi 6E.

