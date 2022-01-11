Ever wanted a 59-key keyboard small enough for wearables? A developer has created one that’s roughly the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico board, and it’s designed to work with one.

Meanwhile Microsoft is following through on its promise to make Surface hardware more repairable… at least for one device. Google is now offering release notes that let you see what’s new in the company’s monthly Google Play System updates for Android. And the developers of OpenCore have improved support for Intel’s 12th-gen Core “Alder Lake” processors, which means Hackintosh builders can run MacOS on computers with Intel’s latest chips even though Apple is moving away from Intel for its own hardware.

This tiny keyboard designed for wearables is the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico, has 59 keys, and costs about $10 to manufacture. You can find more details at a HackADay project page.

Google has a new support page that explains what’s new in each monthly Google Play System Update for Android devices… although it only includes details for the December and January updates so far and some changes are light on details.

A few months after agreeing to make its hardware easier to repair, Microsoft this week released a teardown/repair video for the new Surface Laptop SE that walks through the process of replacing components of the $250 laptop for the education market.

Apple has never officially released a Mac with a 12th-gen Intel processor, but you can build a Hackintosh (non-Apple PC that runs macOS) with one thanks to the latest OpenCore builds. You just won’t be able to leverage the integrated GPU, and probably won’t use the Efficient CPU cores. Is it a good idea to build a Hackintosh using Intel’s latest chips? Probably not. But if it’s what you’ve got, it’s good to know that it’s an option.

