It’s been ten years since Lenovo introduced its first Yoga-branded laptop with a 360-degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen all the way back for use in tablet mode. At the time it was an unusual design. Today it’s pretty much commonplace – most convertible laptops now have similar hinges.

But Lenovo has been refining the design ever since, and at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show the company introduced three new models, which are expected to hit the streets in the second quarter of 2022 with starting prices ranging from $749 to $1399.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13 inch)

The latest in Lenovo’s Yoga 6 line of convertible notebooks features a 13 inch display, an AMD Ryzen 5000U processor and a starting price of $749.

That makes the new Yoga 6 laptop the most affordable of Lenovo’s 2022 Yoga laptops, but it’s got the specs of a 2021 (or earlier) model. Lenovo will offer AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processor options, and while those chips were released in 2021, they feature the same Zen 2 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics as Ryzen 4000U series chips released in 2020.

Anyway, the rest of the notebook’s specs seem respectable, including a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and 1TB of solid state storage, a 2MP front-facing camera, a 59 Wh battery, stereo 2W speakers, and a selection of ports that includes:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop measures about 12″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″ and weighs just over 3 pounds. One unusual feature? It comes with either a recycled aluminum or recycled stain-resistant fabric liid, depending on the model.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14 and 16 inches)

Lenovo Yoga 7i convertibles with Intel Alder Lake processors will be available in two sizes. A 14 inch model will start at $949, while a 16 inch version will have a starting price of $899. Both will be available with a digital pen in some regions, but only the larger model will be available with an option for discrete graphics.

The 14 inch model is a 3.1 pound notebook with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, a choice of 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS LCD or 2880 x 1800 OLED displays, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and two Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader. It has a 71 Whr battery and quad speakers (two 2W tweeters and two 2W woofers).

Lenovo’s 16 inch version is a 4.2 pound notebook with support for up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, optional support for Intel Arc discrete graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and up to a 2.5K IPS LCD display. This model support sup to a 100Whr battery and has one additional USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. \

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14 inch)

Lenovo’s news premium Yoga convertible supports up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, up to a 3840 x 2400 pixel OLED display, and up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

But the $1399 starting price will most likely get you a model with more modest specs including a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There’s also a 2880 x 1800 pixel LCD display option.

The laptop measures about 12.5″ x 9.1″ x 0.6″ and has a starting weight of 3.26 pounds for models with 2.8K or 4K OLED displays, while the FHD LCD model starts at 3.37 pounds.

Standard features across all models include two Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a headset jack and a 2MP webcam with support for Windows Hello face recognition. The laptop is powered by a 75 Wh battery and supports fast charging, with Lenovo claiming you should get up to 2 hours of run time from a 15 minute charge.

The Yoga 9i comes with either a Precision Pen 2 or E-Color Pen, depending on the configuration, and the notebook also has an unusual keyboard with an extra row of keys along the right side with shortcuts for switching power performance modes, toggling between light and dark modes on Windows, adjusting audio profiles, and more.

