The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is a laptop with a 17:3 inch, 3072 x 1440 pixel ultra-wide display featuring a 21:10 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, and support for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

But what really makes this laptop unusual is the second screen, which is positioned to the right of the keyboard.

As expected, that second screen is an 8 inch, 800 x 1280 pixel LCD touchscreen display with pen support, allowing you to write notes, draw pictures, or display apps or application controls without taking up space on the primary screen.

Lenovo says there’s also a “Magic Launcher” application that will allow you to view shortcuts for frequently used applications on the second screen, making it easier to quickly launch those apps.

While this isn’t Lenovo’s first dual-screen ThinkBook Plus, previous models put the second screen on the lid, which meant that you could basically choose between using the cover display or the primary display. The company’s 3rd-gen model is instead aimed at multitasking.

In addition to the functionality mentioned above, there’s a calculator app that’s optimized to fit in the second screen and support for smartphone screen mirroring, allowing you to view and interact with your phone using the 8 inch screen.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 also features a full HD webcam with support for Windows Hello face recognition and a privacy shutter that covers the camera when you’re not using it, Harman Kardon 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a backlit keyboard, a glass-covered touchpad, and a fingerprint reader in the power button.

The laptop features LPDDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 4 M.2 solid state storage, a 69 Wh battery, a 100W USB-C power supply and a selection of ports that includes:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB-C

2 x USB-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and the notebook measures 16.14″ x 9″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 4.4 pounds.

Lenovo says the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available starting in May, 2022 for $1399 and up.