Lenovo is refreshing its ThinkPad X1 line of thin and light laptops with new models that will be available this spring with up to a 28-watt Intel Alder Lake processor and up to 32GB of RAM.

Perhaps most impressively, you can get those new specs even in the ultralight ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2, a notebook which now has a starting weight of just 2.13 pounds.

When I reviewed the original ThinkPad X1 Nano last year, I was impressed with the performance the 2 pound notebook was able to offer, if a bit underwhelmed by its battery life. But that laptop was powered by a 7-15 watt, 11th-gen Intel Core U Series processor.

This year’s model weighs a bit more, but it’s actually a bit slimmer (starting at 0.57 inches, down from 0.66 inches). And it should be an awful lot more powerful now that Lenovo is offering the laptop with up to a 28-watt Intel Core P Series chip with Intel vPro.

Lenovo has also upgraded the notebook’s memory: it now supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM which is an increase in both capacity and speed. The first-gen X1 Nano topped out at 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory.

The laptop’s 13.3 inch, 2160 x 1350 touch and non-touch displays remain unchanged, but Lenovo has increased the battery capacity slightly from 48Wh to 49.6 Wh for this year’s model. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 comes with a 65-watt USB Type-C charger

Other features include support for up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, quad microphones, a fingerprint reader, a full HD webcam privacy shutter and optional support for an IR camera for face recognition.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headset jack and supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and Lenovo will offer optional support for 4G and/or 5G cellular networks.

The notebook measures 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.57 inches if you opt for a non-touch model, or 0.58 inches thick for models with touchscreen displays. The notebook has an all-black body, with optional support for a carbon fiber lid.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 should be available in April, 2022 for $1659 and up.

Lenovo is also updating the rest of its ThinkPad X1 lineup with new ThinkPad X1 Carbon 10th-gen and ThinkPad X1 Yoga 7th-gen models.

These laptops each have 14 inch displays, support for Alder Lake U or P series processors, 57 Wh batteries, HDMI 2.0b and USB 3.2 Gen Type-A ports (in addition to the two Thunderbolt ports you get with the X1 Nano), and compact designs: both laptops measure around 0.6 inches thick, despite the X1 Yoga having a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen display.

Lenovo will offer a number of different display options for the laptops:

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD (400 nit) – X1 Carbon

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touch (400 nit) – X1 Carbon or X1 Yoga

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touch with privacy guard (500 nit) – X1 Carbon or X1 Yoga

2240 x 1400 pixel IPS LCD (300 nit) – X1 Carbon

2880 x 1800 OLED (400 nit) – X1 Carbon

3840 x 2400 pixel IPS LCD (500 nit) – X1 Carbon

3840 x 2400 pixel IPS LCD touch (500 nit) – X1 Carbon

3840 x 2400 pixel OLED touch (500 nit) – X1 Yoga

Select new ThinkPad X1 series laptops will also have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that works with the built-in camera to use AI algorithms for things like Human Presence Detection to lock or unlock your device depending on whether you’re in front of it, or to dim the display automatically when you look away from the screen.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 weighs about 2.48 pounds and should be available in March for $1639 and up, while the 3 pound Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will ship in March for $1749 and up.