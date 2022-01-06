Lenovo’s newest ThinkBook 14 laptop is a compact notebook with support for up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel 90 Hz display, up to a 45-watt Intel Alder Lake processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, making it one of the first laptops announced to feature that particular mobile GPU.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 4 Gen 4+ should be available in April for $839 and up.

Of course, that starting price will likely get you more modest specs. The laptop is also available with 1920 x 1200 pixel and 2240 x 1400 pixel 60 Hz display options, for example, and while it supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, I doubt you’ll get that on an entry-level model.

Discrete graphics is also described as an “up to” feature, suggesting that lower-priced models may have less powerful graphics or no discrete GPU at all. The NVIDIA RTX 20500, which was announced just last month, is basically a step up from NVIDIA’s entry-level MX550 and MX570 discrete graphics, but not quite as powerful as the RTX 3050 graphics, which means it should give you a bit of a boost over Intel’s integrated graphics, but the ThinkBook 14 is very much not a gaming laptop.

And that’s hardly surprising for a notebook that measures 0.63 inches thick and which has a starting weight of just 3.15 pounds. In fact, I’m a bit surprised that we’ve reached a point where PC makers are able to fit 45-watt processors and discrete graphics into laptops this thin and light.

The ThinkBook Plus 14 will be available with 46.5Wh or 62 Wh battery options, 65-watt or 100W USB-C power adapters, and up to a FHD camera with an IR camera for face recognition and a privacy shutter. And there’s a Time of Flight Sensor that can detect your presence to automatically lock or unlock the device and a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.

Ports include:

  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 1 x USB 2.0
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 1 x Ethernet
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x microSD card reader

The laptop will also be available with up to WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 support.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 14 Gen 4+ has an “arctic grey” chassis made of anodized aluminum.

Lenovo is also introducing a new ThinkBook Plus 16 Gen 4+ with similar specs, but support for up to a 16 inch, 2560 x 120 Hz display and 57 Wh or 71 Wh battery options. It also has a numeric keypad to the right of the keyboard.

The 4 pound ThinkBook Plus 16 Gen 4+ will also ship in April with prices starting at $859.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.