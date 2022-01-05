The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is a compact laptop with a 13.3 inch display, an Intel Alder Lake-U processor, and an aluminum body that weighs less than 2.7 pounds.

It’s also a laptop that can be charged without wires, thanks to an optional ThinkBook Wireless Multi-Device Charting Mat that can supply up to 65W to a laptop placed atop the charging pad, plus another 10W to phones or other gadgets that support Qi wireless charging.

The laptop should be available in April for $1099 and up, while the charging mat is scheduled to be available around the same time for $200.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2:

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 Specs
Display13.3 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels (16:10)
IPS LCD
400 nits
180-degree hinge
Optional touch
Processor12th-gen Intel Core U-Series
RAMUp to 32GB
Dual-channel LPDDR5
StorageUp to 2TB
M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.0
Audio2 x 2W speakers
Harman/Kardon
Dolby Atmos
Dual microphones
Battery56 Wh
Charging65W USB-C adapter
100W USB-C adapter with wireless charging mat
SecurityFingerprint sensor
IR camera
OSWindows 11 Pro
MaterialAnodized aluminum
ColorsStorm Grey
Cloud Grey
Dimensions298 x 209 x 12.9mm
11.73″ x 8.22″ x 0.5″
Starting Weight1.2 kg
2.67 pounds

The charging mat, meanwhile, has two sections: a larger area that’s designed to work with the ThinkBook 13X Gen 2 laptop and a smaller area about the size of a more traditional Qi wireless charging mat for phones.

The charging mat measures 440 x 105 x 4.5mm (17.32″ x 4.13″ x 0.18″) and Lenovo says it offers 93% efficiency, which means you’ll waste a little power if you charge your laptop using the mat rather than a direct connection, but not very much (which is par for the course with wireless charging).

It also seems that you may need to connect a receiver to the laptop in order to actually use the charging mat. While I don’t see any pictures of the charging receiver in the press kit, it’s listed as one of the items that ships in the box with wireless charging mat.

