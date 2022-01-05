The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is a compact laptop with a 13.3 inch display, an Intel Alder Lake-U processor, and an aluminum body that weighs less than 2.7 pounds.
It’s also a laptop that can be charged without wires, thanks to an optional ThinkBook Wireless Multi-Device Charting Mat that can supply up to 65W to a laptop placed atop the charging pad, plus another 10W to phones or other gadgets that support Qi wireless charging.
The laptop should be available in April for $1099 and up, while the charging mat is scheduled to be available around the same time for $200.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2:
|Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 Specs
|Display
|13.3 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels (16:10)
IPS LCD
400 nits
180-degree hinge
Optional touch
|Processor
|12th-gen Intel Core U-Series
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
Dual-channel LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.0
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers
Harman/Kardon
Dolby Atmos
Dual microphones
|Battery
|56 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB-C adapter
100W USB-C adapter with wireless charging mat
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
IR camera
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Material
|Anodized aluminum
|Colors
|Storm Grey
Cloud Grey
|Dimensions
|298 x 209 x 12.9mm
11.73″ x 8.22″ x 0.5″
|Starting Weight
|1.2 kg
2.67 pounds
The charging mat, meanwhile, has two sections: a larger area that’s designed to work with the ThinkBook 13X Gen 2 laptop and a smaller area about the size of a more traditional Qi wireless charging mat for phones.
The charging mat measures 440 x 105 x 4.5mm (17.32″ x 4.13″ x 0.18″) and Lenovo says it offers 93% efficiency, which means you’ll waste a little power if you charge your laptop using the mat rather than a direct connection, but not very much (which is par for the course with wireless charging).
It also seems that you may need to connect a receiver to the laptop in order to actually use the charging mat. While I don’t see any pictures of the charging receiver in the press kit, it’s listed as one of the items that ships in the box with wireless charging mat.
The lengths that some companies think I’ll go to avoid carrying around a charger cable for my phone…
Yeah, I guess with just two USB ports, you’re going to need it.
The specs suggest that the mat still needs to be connected to USB-c