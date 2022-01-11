The Lenovo Tab M10 is a budget Android tablet with a 10.1 inch display. The 2nd-gen model currently sells for $150 and up and features an HD display and a MediaTek Helio P22T processor.

But it looks like Lenovo may have a 3rd-gen model on the way which will bring a higher-resolution display and an unusual processor.

According to MySmartPrice, a page for a Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd-gen) tablet recently showed up at the Google Play Console, which is a resource Android app developers can use to ensure their software is compatible with a wide range of Android phones, tablets, and other devices.

As such, the console provides some key specs about the previously unannounced tablet, including the fact that it will have a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, and a Socionext SC1408J1 processor.

Socionext isn’t exactly a big name in the chip space, but the company makes custom processors for clients, and the name of the SC1408J1 suggests it’s similar to the SC1408H product that Socionet offers for 8K TV devices.

Fortunately we don’t really need to do too much detective work to find specs, as they’re shown in the Google Play Console listing. The chip appears to be a quad-core processor with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores, two Cortex-A53 cores, and ARM Mali-T820 3-core graphics. While that means the new tablet has fewer CPU cores than the 2nd-gen model, two of them are higher-performance CPU cores which could make a difference in performance. The fact that all CPU cores are set to 1.1 GHz seems strange, but it’s probably a good idea to take some of the details shown in the Google Play Console with a grain of salt until Lenovo officially launches the tablet.

For example, the listing says the tablet’s 1920 x 1200 pixel display has 240 pixels per inch, suggesting it has a 9.4 inch display panel. But I suspect the tablet will have a 10.1 inch screen, much like its predecessor.

Based on what we’ve seen so far though, here’s how the Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd-gen) stacks up against the older 2nd-gen model:

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd-gen) Lenovo Tab M10 (2nd-gen) Display 1920 x 1200 pixels 10.1 inches

1280 x 800 pixels CPU Socionext SC1408J1

2 x ARM Cortex-A72 @ 1.1 GHz

2 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2.3 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz CPU ARM Mali-T820 MP3 @ 650 MHz PowerVR GE8320 RAM 4GB? 2GB or 4GB Storage N/A 32GB or 64GB Cameras N/A 8MP rear (auto-focus)

5MP front (fixed-focus) Wireless N/A WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS Ports N/A USB-C

3.5mm audio

2-point pogo pins Other N/A Dual Speakers tune by Dolby Atmos

Face unlock OS Android 11 Android 10

While I wasn’t able to find the Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd-gen) page in the Google Play Console, I did find a mention of the “lenovo tb328fu” model number elsewhere in Google’s Android developer documentation.