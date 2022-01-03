The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gaming. It’s the first gaming tablet from Lenovo, and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming since NVIDIA discontinued its Shield line of tablets.
First teased in a few social media posts earlier this month, now we have some details about the tablet’s name and display. But we still don’t know much about the tablet’s other specs like the processor, memory, storage, battery, or cooling system.
What we do know is that the Lenovo Legion Y700 has an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
According to a report from Chinese news site IT Home, the display features an LCD screen, JBL audio, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.
Rendered images of the tablet also shows relatively slim bezels around at least two sides of the display and a single rear camera with an LED flash. And Lenovo recently released a set of real-world pictures showing a brushed metal back panel and a USB-C port.
There’s no word on the price, release date, or whether this tablet will be released outside of China. But Lenovo does have a track record of offering Android-powered gaming devices internationally.
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and Legion Phone Duel 2 were both release in global markets, although they were never made widely available in North America, where Lenovo doesn’t typically sell phones bearing the company’s brand name (although since Motorola Mobility is a subsidiary of Lenovo, you can technically buy Lenovo phones in North America).
This article was originally published December 22, 2021 and last updated January 3, 2022.
Aw, man… I just got an M8 FHD last summer.
This does look like a perfect replacement for the old Fire HDX 8.9, which was simultaneously a great and terrible tablet (powerful, great screen, great battery, but no expandable storage).
I’ll almost certainly be buying this on the strength of the screen size. I am a constant tablet user (Lenovo is my brand of choice.) But the 8″ is too small and the 10″ just too big! Finally, the nine incher… 🙂
Dolphin for gamecube and wii has long been a staple, but the brand new aethersx2 for PS2 emulation and the xenia xbox360 emulator work on an android port make this more and more likely to become a market.
I’m interested in this purely on the basis of it being a small-ish screen, with a good resolution, refresh rate, and the possibility of decent SOC specs.
I’ve been waiting for a sub-9″ tablet with a resolution above FHD, and system specs that aren’t garbage.
Let’s hope this makes its way to North America. If the specs are too high, I think it probably won’t. Lenovo’s tablet line doesn’t have the brand image here to sell something like this for much more than $300, and North America isn’t interested in Android gaming like Asia is.
Yes, since my Shield Tablet died I’ve been waiting for anyone to put out a well specced sub 10 inch tablet.
Here’s hoping itd priced sensibly and is globally available.
“..and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming.”
You’re forgetting the Nvidia Shield Tablet from 2014.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shield_Tablet
Ahh, you are correct, that did slip my mind!