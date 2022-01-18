The Lenovo 13w Yoga is a convertible notebook with a 13.3 inch display, an Intel Ryzen 5000U series processor, and support for up to 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and up to Windows 11 Pro software.

Announced today alongside the new Lenovo 10w 10.1 inch Windows 11 SE tablet for the education market, the Lenovo Yoga 13w Yoga will be available in April for $749 and up and it’s designed for the education and enterprise market.

Measuring about 0.7 inches thick and weighing about 3.2 pounds, the Lenovo 13w Yoga features reinforced ports and hinges to help prevent damage, as well as a spill-resistant keyboard (which is often positioned as a feature for the education space, but it’s one that I wish was more common in consumer devices).

It features a 16:10 full HD 300 nit display, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a 1080p front-facing camera with privacy shutter, and optional support for a 5MP world-facing camera. There’s a fingerprint reader integrated with the power button, and the computer has a garage in its body for storing an optional AES digital pen.

The computer’s 360-degree hinge allows you to fold the screen back for use in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes. And optional support for a 4G LTE Cat16 modem allows you to connect the notebook to the internet from just about anywhere, even if you don’t have WiFi access.

The system supports DDR4-3200 RAM: it uses both soldered and SODIMM memory, so there’s at least a little leeway for customers that prefer to perform their own ugprade.s

The Lenovo 13w Yoga supports WiFi 6 and has an aluminum body, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and a selection of ports that includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, audio jack, and SD card reader.

Lenovo will ship the notebook with a 65W USB-C fast charger that the company says can give the Lenovo 13w Yoga’s 51 Wh battery an 80% charge in one hour.

While Lenovo will offer the 13w Yoga with Windows 11 SE for the education market, the notebook will also be available with up to Windows 11 Pro, making it an option for education or enterprise customers.

